Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BB' rating to El Salvador's US$800 million
global bonds due in 2025. The ratings are in line with El Salvador's long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', which has a Negative
Outlook. The government is re-entering international capital markets with the
objective of securing funds for an unlikely early payment of a bond with a put
option due in January 2013, while the rest could finance buybacks of short-term
debt (LETES).
El Salvador's ratings are supported by its macroeconomic stability underpinned
by dollarization, its adequately capitalized financial system, and solid
repayment record. The government has a good track record in implementing tax
reforms despite the low economic growth environment.
El Salvador's economic growth prospects are weaker than those of most peers in
light of the country's low competitiveness and investment levels, and high crime
rates. Government initiatives to accelerate growth and to improve the business
climate have been slow to materialize. In Fitch's view, global economic
uncertainty poses additional downside risks to the agency's economic projections
for El Salvador.
Government revenues continue to grow supported by tax reforms and administrative
measures, but the tax burden remains below the median in the 'BB' category.
Spending-overruns have undermined consolidation efforts. The Non-Financial
Public Sector's (NFPS) deficit reached -3.9% of GDP in 2011, and Fitch expects
only a slow consolidation process in the coming years.
El Salvador's debt burden increased further in 2011 and reached 52% of GDP
(compared to 39% for the 'BB' median). Fitch expects it to remain elevated and
above the 'BB' median between 2012 and 2014. El Salvador's debt profile has
deteriorated due to a build up in short-term debt (LETES), exposing the
sovereign to higher roll-over risks. Market access remains good, but yields in
the local market have increased lately.
Fitch does not expect to see a political gridlock between 2012 and 2014 related
to the passage of the 2013 budget and additional long-term borrowing. However,
downside risks are present as no single party has legislative majority and
political polarization remains high ahead of the 2014 presidential elections.
Continued economic underperformance relative to peers, inability to decisively
cut debt burden, and evidence of financing constraints could undermine
creditworthiness. Ratings could stabilize if growth performance improves and
government debt burden is reduced.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and