(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-2, A-3, A-4, and B
notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal
structures, among other factors.
July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's $903.41 million
asset-backed notes series 2012-A (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime
auto loan receivables.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 9, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The availability of approximately 9.2% and 7.5% credit support (based
on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios), including excess spread, for the
class A and B notes, respectively. This credit support provides approximately
5x and 4x coverage of our 1.60%-1.80% expected net loss range for the class A
and B notes, respectively, and is commensurate with the assigned preliminary
ratings.
-- The likelihood that we would lower our ratings on the notes by no more
than one category under a moderate stress scenario of 2.0x our expected net
loss level within the first year. This is within the one-category tolerance
for our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in
our credit stability criteria (for more information, see "Methodology: Credit
Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
-- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination,
overcollateralization, a reserve account, yield supplement
overcollateralization amount (YSOC), and excess spread.
-- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under cash
flow modeling scenarios that simulated 'AAA', and 'AA' rating stress
scenarios. In our modeling approach, we used a bifurcated pool method in which
the subvened loans (for cash flow purposes, subvened means loans with annual
percentage rates of 4% or lower) prepay and default at much lower rates
than nonsubvened loans.
-- The loss projections based on our review of the performance of World
Omni Financial Corp.'s (World Omni's) securitizations since the year 2000, our
review of the origination static pool data, managed portfolio data, World
Omni's deal level collateral characteristics, and our forward looking view of
the economy.
-- World Omni's 21-year auto loan securitization track record.
-- The pool of prime auto loans, which is characterized by a weighted
average FICO score of 728 and a weighted average seasoning of approximately
5.2 months.
-- Standard & Poor's STRONG servicer evaluation ranking on World Omni
Financial Corp./Center One Financial Services LLC since 2004.
-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A, July 9, 2012
-- Servicer Evaluation: World Omni Financial Corp./CenterOne Financial
Services, June 15, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2010-A Rating On Class B Notes
Raised To 'AA+ (sf)'; Off Watch Positive, Aug. 24, 2011
-- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust Ratings Raised And Affirmed On Five
Series, April 26, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- General Methodology and Assumptions for Rating U.S. Auto Loan
Securitizations, Jan. 11, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)(i)
A-1(ii) NR Senior Fixed 190.000
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 309.800
A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 257.000
A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 127.670
B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 18.940
(i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date.
(ii)The class A-1 notes are not being offered publicly. They will be retained
by the depositor or one or more affiliates.
NR--not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)