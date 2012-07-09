(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of WellPoint, Inc.
(WellPoint) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action follows WellPoint's
announcement that it will acquire Amerigroup Corporation in a cash transaction
valued at approximately $4.9 billion. A full list of rating actions can be found
below.
The Rating Watch Negative primarily reflects an expectation for a significant
deterioration in Wellpoint's financial leverage metrics as a result of the
acquisition.
Following the close of the acquisition, Fitch expects to downgrade WellPoint's
IDR and its debt ratings by one notch. However, Fitch may downgrade the ratings
by up to two notches depending upon the final combined capital structure and/or
performance expectations.
Additionally, Fitch may downgrade the IFS ratings of Wellpoint's subsidiaries by
one notch depending upon the extent to which Fitch views the financial strength
of the operating companies to be adversely affected by the weakened parent
company.
Fitch expects WellPoint to fund the cash purchase price with a combination of
newly issued debt and existing cash on hand. Following the issuance of new debt
to finance the transaction (expected to close in first quarter-2013), Fitch
expects WellPoint's consolidated financial leverage to approach 39%. Fitch also
expects proforma debt-to-EBITDA to exceed 2.5x, which is above expectations for
WellPoint's current ratings. These financial leverage metrics were 29% and 1.9x,
respectively, at March 31, 2012.
Fitch views the acquisition as strategically beneficial to WellPoint, given the
additional expertise and access Amerigroup will provide WellPoint in terms of
Medicaid beneficiaries in the 12 states in which it operates. The deal will also
place WellPoint in a better position to benefit from the growing number of
dual-eligible beneficiaries who are being enrolled in private health plans.
WellPoint's ratings are supported by the company's strong and generally stable
historical operating performance, very strong competitive position, and good
statutory capitalization of its operating subsidiaries. Additionally, the IFS
ratings of several WellPoint subsidiaries benefit from a parent company
guaranty.
The company's ratings also reflect very strong competition in the commercial
health sector, ongoing uncertainty around the effects of health reform
legislation, and continued concerns related to unsustainable medical cost
trends.
With approximately 33.7 million medical members, Indianapolis-based WellPoint is
the nation's second largest publicly traded health insurance and managed care
company. The company reported net income of $2.6 billion in 2011 on total
revenues of approximately $60.7 billion.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Run-rate EBIT margin less than 6.8%;
--Run-rate EBITDA/interest of less than 7x;
--Run-rate debt/EBITDA ratio in excess of 1.9x and debt-to-total capital in
excess of 35%;
--Run-rate consolidated RBC ratio of less than 220% of CAL.
Fitch has
placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
WellPoint, Inc.
--6.8% senior notes due 2012 'A-';
--5% senior notes due 2014 'A-';
--6% senior notes due 2014 'A-';
--5.25% senior notes due 2016 'A-';
--5.875% senior notes due 2017 'A-';
--2.375% senior notes due 2017 'A-';
--7% senior notes due 2019 'A-';
--4.35% senior notes due 2020 'A-';
--3.7% senior notes due 2021 'A-';
--3.125% senior notes due 2022 'A-';
--5.95% senior notes due 2034 'A-';
--5.85% senior notes due 2036 'A-';
--6.375% senior notes due 2037 'A-';
--5.8% senior notes due 2040 'A-';
--4.625% senior notes due 2042 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
WellPoint, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A'.
Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--9% surplus notes due 2027 'A';
--Insurer financial strength (IFS) 'AA-'.
Anthem Holding Corp. (formerly known as WellPoint Health Networks Inc.)
--Long-term IDR 'A'.
HealthKeepers, Inc.
Blue Cross of California
Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Company
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc.
HMO Missouri, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc.
Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Maine, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of New Hampshire, Inc.
Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc.
Community Insurance Company, Inc.
Matthew Thornton Health Plan, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service, Inc.
Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'AA-'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)