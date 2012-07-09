July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Philadelphia-based eResearch Technology Inc. (ERT; rated 'B' with a positive outlook) are not affected by the company's acquisition of electronic patient reported outcomes ("ePRO") solutions provider invivodata Inc. The purchase price will be funded through availability under the company's already-rated credit facilities. While the acquisition expands ERT's presence in the ePRO segment, it does not change our perception of the company's "weak" business risk profile, which reflects ERT's position as a small player in the health care services industry, despite its leading market share as a niche provider of cardiac safety and respiratory central laboratory services. Our view that ERT has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile considers adjusted leverage that we expect to remain above 5x for the next year and funds from operations to total debt that we expect to normalize in the low teens. (New York Ratings Team)