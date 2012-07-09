Overview

-- WellPoint Inc. has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based insurer Amerigroup Corp.

-- As a result, we are placing our 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Amerigroup on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We will monitor Amerigroup's operating and financial performance, and discuss its capital structure and role within the acquiring firm with WellPoint management. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Amerigroup Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications following WellPoint Inc.'s announcement that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amerigroup. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects Amerigroup's anticipated acquisition by a higher-rated entity (WellPoint), which likely will result in an upgrade by up to four notches. The company expects the acquisition to close by first-quarter 2013. CreditWatch We will continue to monitor Amerigroup's operating performance and financial condition, as well as discuss its capital structure and role within the acquiring firm with WellPoint's management. We anticipate that Amerigroup's group of operating health plans will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of WellPoint. We expect that WellPoint will assume and provide guarantees to Amerigroup's existing 7.5% senior notes due 2019 once the transaction is completed. We expect to raise our rating on Amerigroup by up to four notches to be consistent with our 'A-/Stable' counterparty credit rating on WellPoint. Related Criteria And Research

To From Amerigroup Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Stable/-- CreditWatch Action

To From Amerigroup Corp. Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.