Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following rating of the Cleveland
Cuyahoga County Port Authority (the port authority):
--$680,000 development revenue bonds (city of Brecksville project) affirmed at
'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are payable from semi-annual lease payments, subject to appropriation,
from the city of Brecksville to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH CITY CREDIT QUALITY, ELEVATED APPROPRIATION RISK: The rating reflects the
strong credit characteristics of the city of Brecksville as well as elevated
appropriation risk given the non-essentiality of the leased asset and lack of
recourse for bondholders in the event of non-appropriation.
WEALTHY CLEVELAND SUBURB: Brecksville exhibits a highly favorable socioeconomic
profile.
STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: High fund balance levels provide the city with
ample financial flexibility to protect it against potential declines resulting
from the recent departure of the city's largest employer.
MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: Modest debt issuance and use of a dedicated income tax
for internal funding of capital projects result in a relatively small debt load.
CREDIT SUMMARY
STRONG SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE OFFSETS CLOSURE OF LEADING EMPLOYER
The affluent suburb of Brecksville is located 15 miles south of Cleveland, to
which many residents commute for employment. The city has actively encouraged
economic development and a significant light industrial sector provides
additional employment opportunities. The recent closing of the veteran's
administration (VA) hospital resulted in the loss of over 1,500 jobs, but the
city has already begun efforts to redevelop the land. Taxable assessed value has
shown growth in recent years and additional anticipated growth should continue
that trend.
The most recent resident per capita income levels are 165% of the state and 152%
of the nation, reflecting the city's very high wealth levels. Tax rates are
moderate as the city's operating millage is currently 15% below its charter
limitation.
LEASE PAYMENTS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION
The obligation of the city to make lease payments to the port authority is
subject to annual renewal and appropriation. The city subleases the property,
for a nominal annual rent of $10, to a large beer distributorship which has
built a complex there. The city has made all payments in a timely fashion, and
Fitch expects timely payments to continue through the remaining two years of the
debt, as the operation continues to perform satisfactorily and generates
significant income tax revenue. Nevertheless, the inability of the trustee to
re-let the property in case of non-appropriation by the city represents a
structural weakness.
HEALTHY FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Financial operations are characterized by conservative budgeting and maintenance
of ample reserves. Unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed,
assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) was equivalent to a high 54% of spending
in 2011. While the city expects to draw modestly on general fund balance in 2012
and 2013, Fitch expects reserve levels to remain comfortable.
The city's largest revenue source is its income tax, making up approximately 75%
of revenues. The recent closing of the city's largest employer and taxpayer, a
VA hospital, is expected to result in a $1.5 million income tax revenue decline
in addition to job losses. The city is actively pursuing redevelopment
opportunities for this property, and has had other notable developments that
will help to offset this loss. The city has taken steps to adjust to that loss
by gradually reducing the amount of income tax revenue in the budget and by
cutting expenditures, and Fitch expects the loss to be manageable given the
city's budgetary flexibility.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN
The city's debt profile is favorable and an historically minor amount of
borrowing and systematic internal funding for capital needs results in a
moderate 2.1% overall debt burden of market value. Payout is rapid and
identified future borrowing needs are minimal. The city participates in two
state-run pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB plans) and makes all
required payments. Along with debt service, annual fixed cost payments sum to a
manageable 18% of spending.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
