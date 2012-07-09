July 9 - Overview

-- Tsesna Bank's rapid loan growth over the past two years has slowed, alleviating the pressure on its capital.

-- The bank's loss track record and the composition of its corporate loan book still compare favorably with peers', and risk management has strengthened in our view.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Tsesna Bank to stable from negative and affirming our 'B' long-term rating. We are also raising the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' and our Kazakhstan national scale rating to 'kzBB+' from 'kzBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that slower loan growth over the next 12-24 months would prevent a decline in Tsesna Bank's capital ratios. In addition, we believe the bank's asset quality will not materially worsen and liquidity will likely stay at current levels. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Kazakhstan-based Tsesna Bank to stable from negative and affirmed its 'B' long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. At the same time, we raised the short-term counterparty credit rating to 'B' from 'C' and the Kazakhstan national scale rating to 'kzBB+' from 'kzBB'. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view of lower pressure on Tsesna Bank's capital than we anticipated, following a slowdown of loan growth in the first half of 2012. In addition, we consider the bank to have maintained better asset quality and a less risky corporate loan book than peers. We view positively the reduction of targeted nominal loan growth to about 25% in 2012 following rapid growth over the past two years, particularly, a 114% increase in loans in 2011. The bank estimates that gross loans increased by 14% in the first half of 2012, which was still above the system average. We now believe that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Tsesna Bank, before diversification, will remain in the 4%-5% range, which we consider weak. The risk that this ratio would fall to lower than 3% over the next 12-24 months, a very weak level, in our view, is low. In addition, we believe Tsesna Bank's stable management team, recently implemented advanced scoring models, and upgraded information technology systems should enable it to manage further growth without a significant deterioration of asset quality. The bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs; more than 90 days overdue) represented 3.3% of the loan book, according to regulatory data as of June 1, 2012. This compares with the system average of 32%, including restructured banks. We do not anticipate that two years of rapid loan growth will lead to a material deterioration of Tsesna Bank's asset quality over the next two years. This is owing to:

-- The less risky composition of Tsesna Bank's large corporate loan book than the system average, with the borrowers predominantly grain traders, other trading companies, and companies in the service sector; as well as

-- Tsesna Bank's low exposure to the construction and real estate sector (9% at year-end 2011 compared with the system average of 24%);

-- Lower exposure to the city of Almaty, where the country's main real estate and credit bubble occurred, which accounted for about 23% of Tsesna Bank's loans at year-end 2011 compared with about two-thirds of peers' loan books;

-- Low 7% share of foreign currency loans compared with the system's 44% at year-end 2011;

-- Prudent lending practice of predominantly granting no grace periods or bullet repayment of loans; and

-- Shorter loan terms than peers' (the remaining term of 75% of loans is less than three years). Outlook The stable outlook reflects our assessment that over the next 12-24 months Tsesna Bank will display lower loan growth than in 2010 and 2011, preventing a decline in capital ratios. In addition, we believe asset quality will not worsen materially, and liquidity will likely stay at current levels. We could raise the ratings on the bank if the projected RAC ratio (before adjustments for diversification) were to sustainably increase to more than 5% because of higher shareholder capital injections, higher retained earnings, or lower growth targets than currently planned. We could lower the ratings if aggressive loan growth resumed or if we saw a material deterioration of asset quality that ultimately weakened the RAC ratio (before adjustments for diversification) to less than 3%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B SACP b Anchor bb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding Average (0) Liquidity Adequate (0) GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Kazakhstan, May 15, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Upgraded

To From Tsesna Bank Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/B B/Negative/C Kazakhstan National Scale kzBB+/--/-- kzBB/--/-- Senior Unsecured kzBB+ kzBB Senior Unsecured B B Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/C Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)