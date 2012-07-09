(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Exeter Blue's notes as follows: EUR31.875m class A downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; EUR31.875m class B downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; EUR26.5625m class C downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative; EUR10.625m class D downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative; EUR8.5m class E: downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; The downgrades reflect the notes failure to withstand Fitch stresses as well as the notes' insufficient levels of credit enhancement (CE) given the current obligor concentration level as well as the reference portfolio exposure to peripheral eurozone countries. The CE levels on the notes have increased since the origination as the super senior class has been reduced to 78.5% of its original size. Currently, the top obligor accounts for 6.5% of the reference portfolio versus 5.85% a year ago, whereas the top five obligors amount for 26.3% versus 22.8% year on year. The exposure to Spain, Cyprus and Portugal stand at 6.9% with all the assets rated below investment grade. The transaction is still in its replenishment period which ends in January 2013. Currently, the balance of the reference portfolio represents 81% of its initial balance and consists of 46 loans from 46 obligors. The weighted average recovery rate has not changed significantly over the past year and currently stands at 81%. The weighted average rating of the assets is also unchanged at 'BBB-*' with downgrades largely offset by upgrades. However, there are six loans in the portfolio which are still in the construction phase and have a higher default risk correspondingly; the loans amount for 25% of the reference pool. Exeter Blue is a managed synthetic balance sheet securitisation of project finance and infrastructure loans primarily located in Western Europe. The senior exposure was retained by the originator. The proceeds from the note issuance are deposited with Lloyds TSB in the amount of EUR125.9065m For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)