BRIEF-Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group
July 9 Amerigroup Corp AGP.N: * Moodys reviews amerigroups ratings (sr. debt at ba2) for upgrade following
announced acquisition by WellPoint WLP.N
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)