Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings says that the credit profiles of European mass-market - or volume - car manufacturers Fiat Spa ('BB'/Negative/'B') and Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB+'/Stable/'B') deteriorated in H211 and the agency expects them to weaken further in 2012. Renault SA's ('BB+'/Stable) credit metrics improved marginally in 2011 but fundamental issues remain. Fitch notes, however, that these groups' non-investment grade ratings already incorporate their more fragile positioning and business profiles and weaker financial profiles compared with higher-rated German manufacturers Volkswagen Group ('A-'/Stable) and Daimler AG ('A-'/Stable). "Fiat, Renault and PSA have made noticeable improvements since the 2008/2009 crisis - including leaner cost structures and manufacturing processes, broader diversification and higher liquidity - providing relative support to their ratings," says Emmanuel Bulle, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates team. "However, these improvements may not be sufficient to offset the fundamental issues of unaddressed overcapacity and poor - or even negative - profitability in core European markets, in which case negative rating actions may be considered." Structural issues including overcapacity, relentless competition and heavy price pressure are compounded by the extremely tough environment with declining consumer and corporate confidence in several European markets. Fitch expects these adverse conditions to persist in 2012 and cause further pressure on companies' revenue and profitability. Increased sales diversification outside of Europe sought by all groups is positive but can prove insufficient and a long and uncertain process. Furthermore, better earnings outside of Europe cannot fully and permanently compensate for weak or negative margins in manufacturers' domestic market. Fitch believes that profitability and underlying funds from operations (FFO) will remain negative as long as the issue of industrial footprint has not been solved and that pertaining to size and cost structure has not been tackled permanently. According to the agency, another harsh economic downturn or a persistent weakness in auto sales in Europe is likely to trigger more drastic moves from some selected manufacturers. In particular, another round of M&A and/or severe restructuring, including some plant closures may not be avoided as in 2009. Although Fiat, PSA and Renault will retain some modest headroom in key credit metrics by end-2012 and 2013 in their current ratings, according to Fitch's projections, the agency will monitor closely the impact of recently-announced restructuring actions on margins and their effect on their business profiles. It will also monitor the launches of upcoming models and how the latter can mitigate the impact of the sharp sales decline expected in Europe in 2012 and support current ratings. Downgrades or changes in Outlooks could be prompted by Fitch's view that lower sub-investment grade ratings are less driven by credit metrics but rather by the agency's concerns about long-term viability within a sector scenario of structurally poor profitability, deep and painful restructuring and inevitable consolidation. On 15 February 2012, PSA announced measures including asset sales to curb debt increase and compensate for weak FFO. This is similar to Renault's action in 2010 when it disposed of a stake worth about EUR3bn in AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable). While these measures did help in reducing leverage, they are defensive and only provide a temporary relief and do not fundamentally strengthen profitability and cash generation ability. PSA reported a significant negative free cash flow in H211 chiefly as a result of a material operating loss (-2.5% operating margin) in its automotive division and a negative change in working capital from rising inventories due to poor sales in Q411. Fiat also reported an operating loss for its main automotive operations in Q411 from declining revenue and the adverse market conditions. The group also disclosed publicly the magnitude of the loss incurred by its European business at approximately EUR500m in 2011. General Motors Company's ('BB'/Positive) European operations have also reported another loss in 2011 (USD750m). Conversely, Renault reported improved earnings in 2011 (0.8% operating margin at its automotive operations), notably in H211. However, issues faced by Renault in Europe have not disappeared and Fitch remains concerned that problems reported this year by PSA and Fiat, but also by Renault itself recently, can resurface brutally in the foreseeable future, in particular if and when new vehicle sales fall in France. Fitch's central case assumes new car sales down by more than 5% in Europe in 2012, including -2% in Germany, -7% in France, -8% in Italy and -3% in Spain and the UK. These assumptions translate into an approximate 6.5% decline in west-European sales for PSA and Renault given their exposure to the hardest-hit markets, but this is before moderate gains in market shares, which Fitch incorporates for both companies in its base case. In addition, further pressure on price and the ongoing heavy discounts in Europe will put pressure on revenue in 2012. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana. Note to Editors: Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, Fitch's Chairman and member of the board, is also a member of Renault's board. Mr. Ladreit de Lacharriere does not participate in any rating committees, including Renault.