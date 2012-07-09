July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating
actions on four Nuveen Connecticut Municipal Funds:
-- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to three series of MuniFund
term preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income
Municipal Fund (the acquiring fund);
-- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Nuveen
Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, and Nuveen
Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 ; and
-- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' ratings on two series of MTP shares
from Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (see list).
We withdrew the ratings on the three series because the funds merged with the
acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for
the newly issued MTP shares.
The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that
the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series
of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their
liquidation value.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value
Securities, Aug. 31, 2010
-- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003
-- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End
Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002
RATING ACTIONS
Issue Rating Amount
To From (mil. $)
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 20.47
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 16.95
Nuveen Connecticut Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 32.00
Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares AAA 20.47
2.60% series 2015 #1 MTP shares AAA 16.95
2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares AAA 32.00
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares AAA AAA 18.30
2.55% series 2016 MTP shares AAA AAA 17.78
MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)