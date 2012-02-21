(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Casablanca-based BMCE Capital
Gestion's National Asset Manager Rating to 'M2+(mar)' from 'M2(mar)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects BMCE Capital Gestion's renewed IT infrastructure providing
a robust integrated platform for front- and middle-office activities, a greater
awareness of potential risks of conflicts of interests and notable enhancements
in the area of credit risk management. Furthermore, Fitch considers positively
the company's 16-year history and its strong position in the Moroccan asset
management industry.
Challenges are for BMCE Capital Gestion to stabilise its equity investment team
and process, and develop further risk management practices for market and
liquidity risks. The finalisation of the roll-out of its new technological
platform could also temporarily lead to higher operational risk, although Fitch
believes such initiatives are well integrated into the company's procedures and
control practices.
BMCE Capital Gestion's 'M2+(mar)' rating is based on the following category
scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible
score:
Company and Staffing: 2.75
Risk Management and Controls: 2.50 (from 2.75)
Portfolio Management: 2.50
Investment Administration: 2.00 (from 2.25)
Technology: 2.25 (from 2.50)
COMPANY AND STAFFING
BMCE Capital Gestion is the third-largest asset manager in Morocco, with a
client base of local institutional and retail investors. Its development in the
retail and corporate segments has been largely supported by the banking network
of its parent BMCE Bank, one of the main banking institutions in Morocco. As a
unit of the investment banking division, BMCE Capital, BMCE Capital Gestion
shares certain group resources such as risk management and IT development. Fitch
notes that the close relationship between the asset manager and its capital
market sister company is subject to certain potential conflicts of interest. The
implementation of a specific internal policy and escalation procedures have
recently contributed to rising awareness of such conflicts. The company benefits
from generally stable and experienced staffing resources.
RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS
Controls performed by the internal controller for regulatory purposes provide
strong mitigants to compliance-related risks and benefit from a growing
integration within the group compliance and control framework. Investment risk
management has been delegated to BMCE Capital's risk management team since 2010.
A key focus of this team has been on the development of credit risk management
practices, which are now well embedded within the credit selection and
monitoring process.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Investment processes are almost exclusively focused on domestic markets and
follow a committee-driven approach. The disciplined fixed income process has
been enriched to better account for the relative liquidity of yield curve
buckets, while credit investments benefit from the progress that have been made
in credit risk management. Equity portfolio management draws on a combination of
research capabilities from BMCE Capital and the asset manager and allows greater
room for tactical adjustments.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION AND TECHNOLOGY
Reporting to investors provides regular and appropriate information. The front-
and middle-office technological platform has been renewed with the
implementation of Sophis Value, allowing streamlining of operational procedures
and a good level of internal integration. Order matching and confirmation
processes are still largely manual. Logos remains the back-office application.
COMPANY PROFILE
Created in 1995, BMCE Capital Gestion is a subsidiary of BMCE Bank, the
third-largest bank in Morocco, which is 32%-owned by the Moroccan holding
company FinanceCom and 25% by the Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel. At
end-December 2011, BMCE Capital Gestion was managing MAD32bn worth of assets, on
behalf of domestic retail clients, corporates and large institutional investors.
In line with the overall local market, most of these assets are concentrated in
domestic fixed income and money market assets (91%). At end-2011, BMCE Capital
Gestion employed 32 people, including nine portfolio managers and four financial
analysts.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on
www.fitchratings.com.
