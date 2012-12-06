(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In our opinion, Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank has an adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, a moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- We also believe Kaspi Bank is a bank with moderate systemic importance in Kazakhstan, reflecting the substantial size of its retail activities. -- We have assigned our 'BB-' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'kzA-' national scale ratings to Kaspi Bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate that Kaspi Bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels, its profitability further improve, and its asset quality deteriorate only modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months. Rating Action As previously announced on Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank JSC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'kzA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to the bank. Rationale The ratings reflect the 'bb-' anchor for a bank operating primarily in Kazakhstan, as well as Kaspi Bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'. The long-term counterparty credit rating (issuer credit rating; ICR) factors in one notch of uplift above the SACP to reflect the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, reflecting the large size of its retail operations. Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's business position as "adequate" reflects its strong franchise in retail loans and deposits in Kazakhstan and a focused growth strategy. It is a midsize Kazakh bank, ranking No. 9 by assets, which stood at Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 516 billion ($3.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012. It is the largest bank by retail loans in Kazakhstan, with a market share of 14.3%, and the fourth largest by retail term deposits, with a market share of 10.1%. We consider the bank to be capable of maintaining this strong competitive position because it entered the market earlier than peers and benefits from the current difficulties of other large Kazakh banks, most of them wrestling with high problem loans inherited from the 2008 crisis. The bank's aim is to become the leader in mass market retail banking in Kazakhstan. Kaspi Bank's key success factor has been continuous improvements to its processes and systems, enabling it to achieve a high degree of automation, standardization, and control. Kaspi Bank's customer-centric business model facilitates high brand recognition across the country, comparable so far only with that of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B), the second-largest bank in the country and largest domestic retail franchise. Although growth is directed at the mass retail segment, Kaspi Bank continues to service its existing customer base of corporate and small and midsize enterprises (SME) clients. Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments will remain about 6.0%-6.5% over the next 18 months. RAC at year-end 2011 was 6.1% before diversification and 5.0% after. Shareholders do not plan capital injections in the next 24 months, while small dividends are paid out only on preference shares. The bank posted a moderate loss in 2009, and since then the bank's profitability has been on an upward trend. We expect a positive trend in the net interest margin over the next 24 months, supported by a growing share of high-margin consumer finance lending and stable cost of funding. We expect that Kaspi Bank will keep growth in operating expenses under control, despite a need for significant investments in franchise development and technology. Thus the cost-to-income ratio will remain stable at around 30%-35%. Our "moderate" assessment of Kaspi Bank's risk position balances its rapid growth in Kazakhstan's high-risk consumer finance sector and our expectation of rising credit costs with the bank's well-developed risk management policies and procedures, enabling it to closely monitor its loan portfolio. Over the past three years the bank has been actively growing its retail loan portfolio, but growth rates are expected to reduce in the medium term. One positive is that the retail loan portfolio growth was fully funded with retail deposits. Individual loan concentrations as a percentage of total adjusted capital are comparable with those of peers, but the bank expects them to reduce further because of shrinking corporate and SME business. Exposure to the risky construction and real estate segment and lending in foreign currency are significantly below the sector average. Kaspi Bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs; 90 days overdue) remained stable in 2012 and were 15.1% of total loans on Sept. 30, 2012, but are expected to slightly increase in the medium term as the loan portfolio matures. In our opinion, Kaspi Bank's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate", reflecting its strong domestic franchise in retail deposits. Customer deposits accounted for 80% of total funding on Sept. 30, 2012, of which 80% were retail deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio of 108% on the same date compares well against the system average. Liquid assets accounted for 19% of total assets and 27% of total customer deposits on Nov. 1, 2012, which we consider adequate. The ICR on Kaspi Bank is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, as the largest domestic bank by retail loans and the fourth largest by retail term deposits, and our assessment of the government as "supportive". We consider that there is a "moderate" likelihood that Kaspi Bank would receive extraordinary support from the government if needed. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that Kaspi Bank will continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate that the bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels, profitability will further improve, and asset quality will deteriorate only modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months. We could lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, the bank's capitalization weakened, with our projected RAC ratio before adjustments for diversification falling to less than 5% because of higher-than-expected loan expansion or poor earnings generation capacity. We may also consider a negative rating action if the bank departs from its focused growth strategy, resulting in a material deterioration of asset quality or increasing loan concentrations. At this stage, we consider ratings upside to be limited. We would consider a positive rating action if we were to notice a significant strengthening of the bank's capitalization, mainly due to shareholder capital injections, resulting in a RAC ratio before adjustments of more than 10%, which is not our base-case scenario, though. Improvement of asset quality measures, notably capacity to stabilize growth in NPLs in absolute terms, would benefit the ratings, but we believe this is unlikely in the context of high loan growth and the given riskiness of consumer finance lending. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP b+ Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List New Rating Kaspi Bank JSC Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B Kazakhstan National Scale kzA-