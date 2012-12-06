Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on
Massachusetts Development Finance Agency's $11.7 million variable-rate revenue
bonds series 1997 (for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty
to Animals issue) due Aug. 1, 2027, to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A/A-1' following the
replacement of the letter of credit (LOC) that Bank of America N.A. ('A/A-1')
had provided with a new LOC from TD Bank N.A. ('AA-/A-1+').
The 'AA-/A-1+' rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support
that TD Bank N.A. provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay LOC. Under
the LOC, TD Bank N.A. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the
bonds are in the weekly interest rate mode. Therefore, our rating applies only
during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we
will likely withdraw our rating.
The 'AA-' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer
credit rating on TD Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely interest and
principal payments when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The
'A-1+' short-term component of our rating is based on our short-term issuer
credit rating on TD Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely interest and
principal payments when the bondholders have exercised the put option.
In view of the series 1997 bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly
rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the
LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a
rating on the bonds as long as they are in a weekly rate mode and the LOC has
not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we
will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds.