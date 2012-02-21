(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor Ratings Services' today published its credit profiles for rated U.S. and Canadian banks in an article titled, "Issuer Credit Profiles For Rated U.S. And Canadian Banks." Standard & Poor's rating actions on banks in the U.S. and Canada in late 2011 reflected the global recalibration of its analytical criteria for determining credit ratings on banks (see "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The bank criteria revision had two fundamental goals: to enhance the transparency and consistency of our ratings criteria framework globally, and to ensure that our rating opinions reflect our view of recent events and lessons relating to risk factors in the financial sector. "The updated criteria framework clarified the elements of an issuer's credit profile, as well as how these elements contribute to the rating on an issuer," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst, Rian Pressman. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Rian M Pressman, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2574;

rian_pressman@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contacts: Vikas Jhaveri, New York (1) 212-438-3693;

vikas_jhaveri@standardandpoors.com

Jeremy Apfel, New York;

jeremy_apfel@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)