(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBI Lease Finance 5 class A notes' 'A-sf' rating, with a Stable Outlook and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The affirmation follows the implementation of the transaction restructuring that Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.A. (UBI Banca) had notified Fitch of after the placement of UBI Banca's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR; 'A-'/'F2') on RWN (see "Fitch Places 7 Italian Banking Groups on RWN Following Sovereign Action" dated 20 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Since then, UBI Banca's Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and the Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and removed from RWN (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade" dated 6 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN on UBI Lease Finance 5 stemmed from the fact that a significant portion of the credit enhancement for the Class A notes consisted of cash deposited in the issuer's debt reserve account (EUR900.6m), held with the account bank (UBI Banca), and therefore the rating assigned to these notes had been capped at UBI Banca's IDR, consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). The recent restructuring implemented by UBI Banca aimed at de-linking the rating of the senior notes from UBI Banca's IDR, including making use of the funds credited in the issuer's debt reserve account to amortise the notes. Moreover, an amount equal to 3.8% of the initial collateral pool balance will be deposited in the issuer's debt reserve account as a mitigant for commingling risk. On the first payment date after the expiry of the revolving period in October 2012, this amount will be lowered to 1.5% of the senior notes balance, and the difference will be used to accelerate the amortisation of the senior notes.