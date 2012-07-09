(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 9 - Fitch Ratings affirms five classes of Asset Securitization Corporation commercial mortgage pass through certificates, series 1997-D5. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement after consideration for both defeased loans and expected paydown of maturing loans. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 92.2% to $139.4 million from $1.79 billion at issuance. There are 27 remaining loans from the original 155 loans at issuance. Of the remaining loans, nine loans (35.7%) have defeased. Additionally, 13 loans (51.4%) are fully amortizing, and 12 loans (56.6%) are ARD loans. The Bellaire loan is currently the only loan (1.45%) in special servicing. The loan is secured by an 85-unit independent senior living apartment building located in Riverview, MI. The loan transferred to special servicing for maturity default. The borrower is marketing the property for sale and is in negotiations on a forbearance agreement. Fitch affirms, assigns Recovery Estimates and revises Outlooks on the following classes as indicated: --$28.1 million class A-5 at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$43.9 million class A-6 at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$21.9 million class A-7 at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$39.5 million class B-1 at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable from Negative; --$6 million class B-2 at 'Dsf'; RE 15%. Fitch does not rate classes B-7, B-7H and A-8Z. Classes A-1A, A-1B, A-1C, A-1D, A-1E, A-2, A-3, A-4, B-3SC and interest only class A-CS1 have paid in full. Additionally, Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on classes B-3, B-4, B-5 and B-6 and interest only class PS-1. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)