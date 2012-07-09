UPDATE 2-Pepsi blames global macro concerns for weak outlook; shares fall
* Shares fall 2 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates share)
July 9 Cabot Corp (CBT.N): * Moodys rates cabots new notes baa2 * Rpt-moodys rates cabots new notes baa2
* Shares fall 2 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates share)
* AVIATION CAPITAL GROUP -ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS PLACED SIX NEW AIRBUS A321NEO AIRCRAFT ON LONG-TERM LEASES WITH VIETNAM AIRLINES
* Comcast promotes Daniel C. Murdock to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller