(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Commerzbank AG's (CBK;
'A+'/Stable/'F1+') first issuance under its EUR5bn SME structured covered bond
programme an expected 'AA(EXP)' rating with a Stable Outlook. The first covered
bonds are expected to be issued with a fixed coupon and a maturity of five
years.
The expected 'AA(EXP)' rating on CBK's SME structured covered bonds is based on
CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and overcollateralisation
(OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds of at least 12.1%. This level
of OC would provide outstanding recoveries in a 'AA' scenario, supporting a
two-notch uplift to 'AA' of the covered bonds rating from the issuer's IDR.
However, OC of 12.1% would not be enough to de-link the default likelihood of
the covered bonds from that of CBK. The level of OC supporting a 'A+' rating on
a probability-of-default (PD) basis, irrespective of CBK's rating, and
outstanding recoveries given default in a 'AA' scenario stands at 19.3% which is
still lower than the initial contractual OC of 21% that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis.
Fitch has assigned to the programme a D-Cap of 8 (Minimal Discontinuity). The
D-Cap of 8 for this programme reflects the minimal risk of discontinuity of
payments on the covered bonds assuming an insolvency of CBK. If CBK defaults,
the covered bonds benefit from a pass-through mechanism (should there be
insufficient funds to repay maturing bonds at their due date) and the existence
of a separate liquidity facility for each bond after a rating trigger breach.
In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA' rating would
be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following
occurred: CBK's IDR was downgraded below 'BB-' or the OC level decreased below
12.1%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AA' covered bond rating. All
else being equal, the 'AA' rating is not vulnerable to a worsening in D-Cap.
The provisional cover pool (EUR0.65bn as of October 2012), consists of loans
granted to German companies, classified as SMEs by CBK. The loans in the initial
pool are predominantly short-term money market loans (81%) or medium-term
investment loans (18%). Fitch has modelled all loans with an extended maturity
to account for the increased default risk of such short-term loans should CBK
not be willing or able to refinance such bullet loans. The agency assumed a
minimum weighted average life (WAL) of two years for all loans. As a
consequence, the assumed WAL of the portfolio for the credit model is 2.2 years,
as opposed to the contractual value of 0.63 years. The agency has calculated a
'AA' cumulative credit loss of 15.7%.
The redemption profile of the covered bonds does not match the amortisation of
the cover pool. The agency assumed a WAL of 2.2 years for the cover assets,
while the first covered bonds are expected to have a bullet maturity of five
years. As a result, temporary liquidity surpluses may arise, resulting in
significant negative carry for the programme assuming a reinvestment rate of
near zero. The cash flow profiles are well-matched in terms of interest rates
and currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are EUR-denominated. The
loans in the initial cover pool predominantly carry a fixed interest rate
(initially 87%), while the covered bonds are expected to pay a fixed coupon.
Fitch has taken these mismatches into account when modelling the expected cash
flows by applying stresses to interest rates movements. However, a potential
switch to pass-through of the bonds is also associated with a change in interest
rate type from fixed to variable which could create a significant open interest
position.
More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis are published in
the Presale report.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)