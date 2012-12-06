Overview -- U.S. magazine publisher Wenner Media is putting in place a $200 million first-lien term loan to refinance its existing term loan. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to the company. -- We are assigning the first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that leverage will remain elevated as a result of unfavorable secular industry trends. Rating Action On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to New York City-based Wenner Media LLC. The rating outlook is negative. At the same time we assigned our issue-level and recovery ratings to Wenner Media's $215 million first-lien credit facilities, consisting of a $15 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $200 million term loan B due 2017. We rated this debt 'B' (the same as the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned ratings to Wenner Media's existing $300 million ($194 million outstanding) term loan B due 2013 and undrawn $25 million revolving credit facility due 2013. We rated this debt 'B' with a recovery rating of '3'. Proceeds will be used to refinance the company's existing term loan maturing October 2013. We expect to withdraw our ratings on this debt once the company's proposed refinancing transaction is closed. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Wenner Media LLC reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high, given the structural pressures of declining newsstand and print advertising revenues facing the magazine publishing business. We see the risk that cost reductions may not fully offset the company's weak revenue trends, and earnings concentration in one publication also is a key risk. As a result, we view the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" based on our criteria. Given its high debt leverage, resulting from its 2006 debt-financed acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in "US Weekly" that it did not own and prior executive compensation and dividend policy permitted under the existing credit agreement, we view the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive." The new credit agreement significantly lowers executive compensation and forbids distributions unless pro forma leverage is somewhat reduced. We assess management and governance as "fair," reflecting our view that there are significant risks relating to the company's private ownership. Wenner depends on mature and cyclical print advertising revenues and newsstand magazine sales, all of which are in secular decline. "US Weekly" is the largest of Wenner's three magazines, accounting for nearly all of EBITDA. Strong competition in the celebrity magazine niche from other publishers, Internet content, and other entertainment sources is another key issue. Some of the company's publications compete with magazines from larger, better-capitalized publishers. Internet-based entertainment is steadily increasing, with content often available free of charge and low barriers to entry. We expect that newsstand circulation will continue to decline over the near term due to continued competition from lower-price publications, TV and radio celebrity-oriented programming, and Web sites focusing on celebrity news. About 80% of US Weekly's circulation revenues and roughly 35% of its sales derive from high-margin newsstand sales, for which demand is largely impulse-driven, based on the magazine's cover. Rolling Stone, the company's second largest publication, has a lower margin due to its discounted subscriber base and small contribution from newsstand sales. The company's smallest publication, "Men's Journal," faces intense competition and has been persistently unprofitable due to its small contribution from circulation revenues, heavy competition in the men's lifestyle market, and negative fundamentals in the industry. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to decline at a mid-single-digit percentage pace in 2013 because of ongoing declines in circulation and advertising revenue. We expect the company to maintain its EBITDA margin in the mid-teens area due to cost reductions. We expect debt leverage, adjusting for operating leases, to decline to the high-3x area in 2013 due to debt reduction. Our base-case scenario indicates interest coverage could stay in the low- to mid-2x area in 2013. For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2012, revenue declined 2%, while EBITDA increased 37% as a result of lower manufacturing, production and distribution, and overhead expenses. Pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA increased to 4.3x from 3.9x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, due to weaker operating performance. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense was 2.3x for the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2012. We associate leverage between 4x and 5x with an "aggressive" financial profile, based on our criteria. Wenner Media generates moderate free operating cash flow because of low working capital requirements and capital expenditures. The company is owned and controlled by the founding CEO, and has periodically reduced dividend payments so that it could fund debt reduction. The company posted moderately negative discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, due to dividend payments. The conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow (before dividends) declined to roughly 30% in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, versus roughly 45% in the prior 12 months as a result of weaker operating performance. We anticipate that EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow will be around 30% in 2013 due to cost reductions and a sharp reduction in dividends, which are restricted by the credit agreement. Liquidity Wenner Media's liquidity position is adequate for the next 12 months, in our view. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and factors: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- Compliance with the debt leverage covenant would survive a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA over the upcoming 12 months, a drop much in excess of 20%, which we do not anticipate will occur, could become problematic for the September 2013 and December 2014 covenant step-downs. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks over the upcoming 12 months. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $12.9 million at Sept. 30, 2012, and a $15 million undrawn revolving credit facility, which we do not anticipate the company will need to draw over the intermediate term. We also expect discretionary cash flow of $15 million-$20 million in 2013. Debt maturities consist of $15 million in required annual amortization until the term matures in 2017; we expect amortization will be serviced with discretionary cash flow. The company is required to make mandatory prepayments of 100% of excess cash flow. Under the term loan facility, the initial covenant of 4.75x steps down to 4.5x at March 31, 2013, 4.25x at Sept. 30, 2013, and 4.0x at Dec. 31, 2014. Pro forma debt leverage, as calculated by the bank agreement, was 3.9x at Sept. 30, 2012. We expect the company to be able to maintain adequate headroom, despite periodic step-downs over the next few years, largely due to debt reduction. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wenner Media to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that debt leverage will remain elevated over the coming year, as debt repayment and cost reductions may offset, in our view, ongoing weakening in business fundamentals. We could lower the corporate credit rating to 'B-' if a drop in EBITDA results in lease-adjusted debt leverage rising above 5.5x or if we become convinced that the margin of compliance with the leverage covenant will decline below 10%. This could occur if EBITDA falls by more than 15% over the next year, which could transpire if advertising and newsstand revenues deteriorate further without significant cost cuts. Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company is not successful at refinancing its debt over the near term. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company refinances its debt under favorable terms, improves operating performance, and maintains a cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant above 20%. Ratings List Ratings Assigned Wenner Media LLC Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- Senior secured $200 mil. term loan B due 2017 B Recovery rating 3 $15 mil. revolver due 2017 B Recovery rating 3 $300 mil. term loan B due 2013 B Recovery rating 3 $25 mil. revolver due 2013 B Recovery rating 3