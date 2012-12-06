(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five and affirmed 12 tranches of the
four Italian RMBS from Sestante Finance S.r.l.. Fitch has also revised the
Outlook to Negative on one tranche and lowered the recovery estimates on three
junior tranches. A complete list of the rating actions is available at the end
of this commentary.
The downgrades of the class A and B notes of Sestante 3 and Sestante 4 reflect
Fitch's concerns over the on-going deterioration of assets, which resulted in
the reduction of credit support available to withstand the current rating
stresses. Concerns over further asset deterioration are reflected in the
Negative Outlooks assigned to the notes, as well as the revision in recovery
estimates assigned to tranches rated 'CCCsf' and below.
Despite signs of weak asset performance in Sestante 1 and Sestante 2, Fitch
believes that the portfolios have seen significant deleveraging with the
weighted average loan-to-value ratio at 59% compared to 70% at transaction
close. The agency is also of the opinion that the level of credit support that
has built-up over the years is presently sufficient to cover for the expected
losses, thus leading to the affirmation of the ratings. The agency is however
concerned that further asset deterioration could put pressure on the ratings of
the mezzanine and junior notes, and this is reflected in the Negative Outlooks
assigned to the class B and C notes across the two structures. Meanwhile, the
Outlooks on the most senior notes are driven by the Outlook on Italy's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR; 'A-'/Negative/'F2').
Fitch was informed by Italfondiario ('RPS2'/'RSS1-'), who in May 2011 took over
the servicing activity from Meliorbanca (part of the Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna Group, BPER; 'BBB'/'F2'/Negative), that the current state of the Italian
economy combined with lower-than-market-average-income of borrowers in these
pools are the main reasons behind the increase in the arrears observed over the
past 12 months. The phenomenon does not seem to be impacted by borrower
nationality (around 30% of the loans were granted to foreigners residing in
Italy) but more by the limited affordability, which in the majority of the cases
the servicer attributes to a job loss.
As of the most recent interest payment dates (IPD) in September and October
2012, across the four transaction loans in arrears by more than three months
ranged between 4.3% (Sestante 2) and 6.6% (Sestante 4) of the total pool
balance, respectively.
The four structures include a provisioning mechanism, whereby defaulted loans
are allocated to and cleared through a principal deficiency ledger (PDL). A loan
is classified as defaulted once it has 12 or more unpaid instalments or the
servicer has classified the loan as such in line with the guidelines set out by
the Bank of Italy.
Despite seeing a slowdown in the number of period defaults following the
implementation of Italfondiario's servicing strategies for non-performing loans,
the transactions have seen a limited inflow of recoveries. The limited
recoveries in combination with weak performance of pools have resulted in
outstanding PDLs of EUR3.6M, EUR10.9 and EUR27.8m, for Sestante 2, 3 and 4
respectively. In other words, the excess revenue generated by these pools has
been insufficient to fully provision for period defaults or to clear the
outstanding PDLs.
In particular, Sestante 4 has reported an increase in the outstanding PDL
compared to a year ago (EUR24.3m), reducing the credit support available to the
rated notes. For this reason, Fitch downgraded the ratings of the Sestante 4's
class A1, A2 and B notes to 'BBBsf' and 'CCCsf', respectively.
Meanwhile, the insufficient excess spread generated by Sestante 1 has resulted
in the utilisation of the reserve fund for provisioning purposes. Fitch believes
that the main cause for the insufficient revenue is the payment due to the class
A2 excess spread notes, which ranks senior to the class A1's PDL. As of the
September 2012 IPD Sestante 1's reserve fund stood at 58% of its target amount.
Considering the volume of loans in arrears in the pipeline, Fitch expects more
defaults to occur over the upcoming quarters and thus further reserve fund
draws, putting pressure on the credit support available to the notes.
In Fitch's view all four transactions remain highly dependent on future
recoveries. Given the lengthy foreclosure timing in Italy, which in some regions
may take up to nine years, the agency expect the inflow of recoveries to remain
limited in upcoming payment dates.
In May 2011 collection accounts were opened in the name of the issuer with BPER
All collections are deposited into the transactions' account banks (Bank of New
York Mellon, Italian branch; 'AA-'/'F1+'/Stable) on a daily basis. The bank was
also appointed as the back-up servicer in all four transactions. Fitch views
such implementations as a positive feature, thus reducing the risk of a
potential payment interruption.
Sestante Finance S.r.l (Sestante 1):
Class A1 (ISIN IT0003604789): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class A2 (ISIN IT0003604813): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003604839): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Class C (ISIN IT0003604854): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Negative
Sestante Finance S.r.l - 2(Sestante 2):
Class A (ISIN IT0003760136): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003760193): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative;
Class C1 (ISIN IT0003760227): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of 25%
Class C2 (ISIN IT0003760243): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE of 0%
Sestante Finance S.r.l - 3 (Sestante 3):
Class A (ISIN IT0003937452): downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003937486): downgraded to 'BBsf; from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative
Class C1 (ISIN IT0003937510): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE of 0%
Class C2 (ISIN IT0003937569): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE of 0%
Sestante Finance S.r.l - 4 (Sestante 4):
Class A1 (ISIN IT0004158124): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook
Negative
Class A2 (ISIN IT0004158157): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook
Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0004158165): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE of 30%
Class C1 (ISIN IT0004158249): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE of 0%
Class C2 (ISIN IT0004158264): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE of 0%
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)