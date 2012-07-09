(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following San Francisco Community
College District's (district) General Obligation (GO) bonds:
--$28.1 million 2002 general obligation (GO) bonds (election of 2001, series A)
downgraded to 'A'.
The bonds are on Negative Rating Watch.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the district. The board of supervisors of
the city and county of San Francisco (the city) is obligated to levy and collect
ad valorem taxes upon all property within the district subject to taxation
without limitation to rate and amount, to pay debt service on the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CONCERNS: The downgrade reflects Fitch's concerns over
financial management raised in a recent letter to the district from the state
accrediting commission for community and junior colleges (the commission).
DISTRICT RISKS LOSING ACCREDITATION: The Negative Rating Watch reflects Fitch's
concern over the district's ability to adequately address the 14 commission
identified fiscal, management and planning recommendations (many dating from
2006) and successfully maintain accreditation.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
INABILITY TO COMPLY WITH ACCREDITATION PROCESS: A loss of accreditation would
likely cause a downgrade due to the disruption of state and federal funding and
risk of closure, at least temporarily. The district is required to submit a plan
to address the commission's concerns by October 15, 2012 and a full report by
March 2013.
