(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on class L from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2005-XLF, a U.S. CMBS transaction, due to principal losses detailed in the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report.

-- Concurrently, we withdrew our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class K following the repayment in full of the class' principal balance.

-- The rating actions follow the liquidation of the sole remaining loan in the trust, the Metrocenter Mall loan.

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on the class L commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2005-XLF, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we withdrew our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class K from the same transaction. The rating actions follow the liquidation of the sole remaining loan in the trust, the Metrocenter Mall loan. We downgraded the class L certificates to 'D (sf)' following principal losses detailed in the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report. We also withdrew our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class K following the repayment in full of the class' principal balance. We attributed the principal losses on class L to the liquidation of the remaining loan in the trust, the $105.2 million Metrocenter Mall loan, as reported in the February 2012 trustee remittance report. The specially serviced loan was liquidated at a loss severity of 89.2% (totaling $93.9 million in principal losses). Consequently, the principal balance on class K was repaid in full, while class L sustained a 78.8% loss to its $36.8 million original principal balance. In addition, class M, which we previously downgraded to 'D (sf)', lost 100% of its $64.9 million original principal balance. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. (New York Ratings Team)