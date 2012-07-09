(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.

-- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness.

-- We are affirming our other ratings on Mexico, and the outlook remains stable. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Mexican government will contain its fiscal and external debt burdens despite the vulnerabilities stemming from comparatively low growth. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the United Mexican States to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating and our 'A-/A-2' local currency issuer ratings on Mexico. The outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment. Our 'mxAAA' national scale (CaVal) rating on Mexico remains unchanged, and the outlook is stable. Rationale The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness. The ratings on Mexico reflect the government's track record of cautious fiscal and monetary policy that has contributed to low government deficits and inflation, bolstered economic resiliency, and contained external debt levels. The ratings also reflect Mexico's limited fiscal flexibility and modest medium-term growth prospects. About 35% of total budgetary revenues comes from the oil sector, leaving the government vulnerable to volatile oil prices and a potential decline in oil production over the medium term, while the non-oil tax base remains low. The Mexican economy grew 3.9% in 2011, with domestic demand gaining further traction while net exports moderated. Standard & Poor's expects growth of 3.4% in 2012 amid global economic uncertainty. We then expect growth to average 3.3% in the following several years, a rate that is subdued compared with that of most other emerging economies. We expect that Mexico's fiscal debt and deficit indicators will remain fairly steady. We expect net general government debt, which was 35% of GDP in 2011, to remain at about this level over the next several years. We also project the general government deficit to average 2.5% of GDP in 2012-2013, compared with 2.8% in 2011, as the government continues to withdraw some countercyclical fiscal stimulus from the recession. Mexico's revenue base--and its tax base in particular--is lower than its peers' and constrains the ratings. We expect that overall public-sector revenues will hold steady at about 23% of GDP, consistent with general government revenues of 19% of GDP and much lower than the 'BBB' median of 35% of GDP. Mexico's external accounts pose less risk to its credit profile than those of some similarly rated peers. The country's external debt, net of liquid assets, is about 30% of current account receipts. We project the current account deficit at about 1% of GDP in 2012-2013. The absence of large external imbalances feeds into comparatively low external financing needs vis-a-vis some peer issuers. We project that Mexico's gross external financing needs (defined as current account outflows plus short-term debt by remaining maturity) as a percentage of current account receipts and usable reserves will average about 90% in 2012-2013. The local currency rating on Mexico is two notches higher than the foreign currency rating. We base the notching on several factors, incorporating our assessment of Mexico's monetary policy flexibility and supportive institutional framework. This includes the country's independent monetary policy, track record of stable inflation, and floating exchange rate regime. In addition, Mexico has an active local currency fixed-income and money market, which accounts for about 40% of GDP. The 'A' transfer and convertibility assessment, three notches higher than the 'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating, reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange that Mexico-based nonsovereign issuers need for debt service is significantly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Mexico's open foreign exchange regime and outward-oriented economic policies suggest a lower likelihood of resorting to such restrictions in a downside scenario than for more interventionist sovereigns. Current account receipts account for 34% of GDP. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of policy continuity through this year's presidential and congressional election cycle--elections took place July 1, 2012. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain high over the next several years and will weigh on more-robust growth prospects but won't have a material impact on economic policy. We could raise the ratings amid signs of stronger medium-term public finances and growth prospects. One of the ways this could occur is if the next administration puts in place policies that strengthen the general government (central and local) non-oil revenue base or encourage more domestic investment. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if Mexico's medium-term investment and growth prospects deteriorate further compared with its peers'. This would likely hurt the profile of Mexico's government debt and fiscal balances and could weaken public support for the current fiscal and monetary policy framework. Related Criteria And Research

To From Mexico Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Ratings Affirmed Mexico Sovereign Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/-- Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)