Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our
short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the
country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- We are affirming our other ratings on Mexico, and the outlook remains
stable. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Mexican
government will contain its fiscal and external debt burdens despite the
vulnerabilities stemming from comparatively low growth.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the United Mexican States to 'A-2'
from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency
issuer rating and our 'A-/A-2' local currency issuer ratings on Mexico. The
outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment. Our 'mxAAA' national scale (CaVal) rating on
Mexico remains unchanged, and the outlook is stable.
Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, a
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating
by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate
entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the
change in the short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico does not reflect an
improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness.
The ratings on Mexico reflect the government's track record of cautious fiscal
and monetary policy that has contributed to low government deficits and
inflation, bolstered economic resiliency, and contained external debt levels.
The ratings also reflect Mexico's limited fiscal flexibility and modest
medium-term growth prospects. About 35% of total budgetary revenues comes from
the oil sector, leaving the government vulnerable to volatile oil prices and a
potential decline in oil production over the medium term, while the non-oil
tax base remains low.
The Mexican economy grew 3.9% in 2011, with domestic demand gaining further
traction while net exports moderated. Standard & Poor's expects growth of 3.4%
in 2012 amid global economic uncertainty. We then expect growth to average
3.3% in the following several years, a rate that is subdued compared with that
of most other emerging economies.
We expect that Mexico's fiscal debt and deficit indicators will remain fairly
steady. We expect net general government debt, which was 35% of GDP in 2011,
to remain at about this level over the next several years. We also project the
general government deficit to average 2.5% of GDP in 2012-2013, compared with
2.8% in 2011, as the government continues to withdraw some countercyclical
fiscal stimulus from the recession. Mexico's revenue base--and its tax base in
particular--is lower than its peers' and constrains the ratings. We expect
that overall public-sector revenues will hold steady at about 23% of GDP,
consistent with general government revenues of 19% of GDP and much lower than
the 'BBB' median of 35% of GDP.
Mexico's external accounts pose less risk to its credit profile than those of
some similarly rated peers. The country's external debt, net of liquid assets,
is about 30% of current account receipts. We project the current account
deficit at about 1% of GDP in 2012-2013. The absence of large external
imbalances feeds into comparatively low external financing needs vis-a-vis
some peer issuers. We project that Mexico's gross external financing needs
(defined as current account outflows plus short-term debt by remaining
maturity) as a percentage of current account receipts and usable reserves will
average about 90% in 2012-2013.
The local currency rating on Mexico is two notches higher than the foreign
currency rating. We base the notching on several factors, incorporating our
assessment of Mexico's monetary policy flexibility and supportive
institutional framework. This includes the country's independent monetary
policy, track record of stable inflation, and floating exchange rate regime.
In addition, Mexico has an active local currency fixed-income and money
market, which accounts for about 40% of GDP.
The 'A' transfer and convertibility assessment, three notches higher than the
'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating, reflects Standard &
Poor's opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to
foreign exchange that Mexico-based nonsovereign issuers need for debt service
is significantly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its
foreign-currency obligations. Mexico's open foreign exchange regime and
outward-oriented economic policies suggest a lower likelihood of resorting to
such restrictions in a downside scenario than for more interventionist
sovereigns. Current account receipts account for 34% of GDP.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of policy continuity through this
year's presidential and congressional election cycle--elections took place
July 1, 2012. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain
high over the next several years and will weigh on more-robust growth
prospects but won't have a material impact on economic policy.
We could raise the ratings amid signs of stronger medium-term public finances
and growth prospects. One of the ways this could occur is if the next
administration puts in place policies that strengthen the general government
(central and local) non-oil revenue base or encourage more domestic investment.
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if Mexico's medium-term investment and
growth prospects deteriorate further compared with its peers'. This would
likely hurt the profile of Mexico's government debt and fiscal balances and
could weaken public support for the current fiscal and monetary policy
framework.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Mexico
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
Mexico
Sovereign Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/--
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A
