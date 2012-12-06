Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Jordan School District, Utah
bond ratings:
--$202.8 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA'.
This 'AAA' underlying rating reflects the district's credit quality without
consideration of the 'AAA'-rated guaranty on the GO bonds provided by the Utah
School Bond Default Avoidance Program.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the district under a full faith and credit
pledge, payable from an unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all eligible taxable
property within the boundaries of the former Jordan School District. The taxable
area is now comprised of the remaining Jordan School District (responsible for
repayment of 42% of the debt) and the new Canyons School District (responsible
for repayment of 58% of the debt).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONTINUED FINANCIAL STRENGTH: Despite a significant reduction in its
jurisdictional boundaries in 2009, Jordan School District retains strong credit
characteristics, including high reserve levels, ample liquidity, prudent
financial management, and tightly controlled salary and benefit costs.
RESILIENT TAX BASE: Outstanding debt is repaid from levies on the original
district's board and somewhat diverse tax base which, despite downward pressure
during the recession, continues to experience residential and commercial
development.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Fitch anticipates that an expected increase to the
district's currently very manageable, rapidly amortized debt burden, to address
future student enrollment growth pressures, will remain consistent with the
district's high rating level.
WELL LOCATED: The district benefits from its location within the Salt Lake
County economic hub.
CREDIT PROFILE
Jordan School District is the fourth largest in Utah, with more than 52,000
students spread across 52 schools. It is located approximately 12 miles south of
Salt Lake City, encompassing a mixture of urban, suburban, and rural areas
within Salt Lake County.
On Nov. 6, 2007, voters in the eastern portion of the previous Jordan School
District approved a ballot measure to secede and form a separate district.
Consequently, a new Canyons School District (the eastern portion) and the
remaining Jordan School District (the western portion) began operations on July
1, 2009 (fiscal year 2010) under separate school boards. (Fitch has an
unenhanced long-term rating of 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook on Canyons School
District's GO bonds.)
Existing bondholders benefit from an unlimited property tax levy on the
aggregate taxable assessed valuation (TAV) of the previous Jordan School
District. Both the debt and the TAV were divided proportionately between the two
districts based on fiscal 2009 TAV (42% for the remaining Jordan School District
and 58% for the new Canyons School District). Each district is legally obliged
to tax the residents within its boundaries for its share of the outstanding
debt. Salt Lake County collects the property tax revenues from within each
school district's boundaries and distributes those revenues to the two school
districts. Jordan School District then invoices Canyons School District for its
share of the full debt service payment.
DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON FUNDAMENTALLY STRONG ECONOMY
Jordan School District is primarily residential and continues to benefit from
being an integral part of the Salt Lake County economic hub. The county's
unemployment rate declined to 5.4% in August 2012 from 6.8% a year prior,
thereby keeping it well below the national unemployment rate of 8.2%. The
district's socio-economic characteristics are somewhat mixed, with above-average
median household income and below-average individual poverty rate offset by
below-average per capita money income which likely reflects larger family sizes.
There has been some downward TAV pressure on the entire tax base responsible for
debt repayment. This is largely due to state revaluations of centrally assessed
properties (particularly Kennecott Utah Copper, by far the district's largest
taxpayer) and county assessor revaluations of local properties. In fiscal 2012,
Jordan School District TAV declined 7.4% while Canyons School District TAV
declined by 3.3%. In fiscal 2013, both districts' TAVs declined a further 4.2%
and 3% respectively. Nevertheless, both districts continue to experience ongoing
residential and commercial development which will likely support a positive
countertrend in the future.
STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
The district ended fiscal 2012 with a very strong unrestricted general fund
balance of $116.3 million or 43.6% of spending, slightly down from its fiscal
2011 unrestricted general fund balance of $118.9 million or 45.2% of spending.
The small net operating deficit after transfers of $185,366 was largely
attributable to the cessation of federal stimulus funding in fiscal 2012,
tempered by the ongoing expenditure savings generated by layoffs in fiscal years
2010 and 2011 and the district's ongoing success in negotiating labor cost
containment. General fund liquidity remains very strong.
While the district is budgeting a much larger net deficit in fiscal 2013 ($9.5
million), typically it outperforms its conservative budgets and its general fund
balances are expected to remain very strong. Under the two-year labor contracts
currently in place, the district has budgeted for employee step and lane
increases in fiscal 2013 but very carefully made further upward adjustments in
fiscal 2014 contingent on the state providing new funding specifically for
compensation increases.
DEBT BURDEN EXPECTED TO REMAIN MANAGEABLE
The district has a very low debt burden. In fiscal 2012, overall debt was $940
per capita and a low 0.9% of market value. The district's outstanding debt is
amortized fully in nine years. However, the district is considering issuing a
moderate amount of debt in the next few years, if approved by voters, to meet
the capital needs arising from the ongoing student enrollment growth projected
for several more years. Fitch does not expect the new debt to affect credit
quality.
The district meets fully its annual pension obligations to the Utah Retirement
Systems and estimates that its $63 million other post-employment benefit (OPEB)
reserve fully funds its obligations under its closed OPEB plan. The district's
total debt service, pension, and OPEB carrying costs were a manageable 18.5% of
fiscal 2012 general fund and debt service fund expenditures.
