(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its recovery rating on Venoco Inc.'s unsecured debt to '5' from '4'. The '5' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. As a result, we have lowered our rating on Venoco's two senior unsecured debt issues ($150 million 11.50% senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $500 million 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019) to 'B-' from 'B'. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged and on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Jan. 18, 2012. The issue-level rating revision reflects Venoco's recently revised, higher, borrowing base redetermination and an updated PV-10 valuation based on year-end 2011 proven reserves using Standard & Poor's recovery methodology and stressed price deck assumptions. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Venoco, to be published later on RatingsDirect. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- Research Update: Venoco Inc. Ratings Placed On Watch Negative On Buyout Proposal, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Credit FAQ: Why Standard & Poor's Revised Its Assumptions For Recovery Analysis On Exploration And Production Companies, Nov. 3, 2010

-- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST Venoco Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Negative Rating Lowered, Remain on Watch; Recovery Rating Revised

To From Venoco Inc. Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Negative B/Watch Negative Recovery Rating 5 4