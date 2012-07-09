(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign currency rating on Brazil to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.

-- The upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating; the outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will pursue cautious fiscal and monetary policies that, combined with the country's growing economic resilience, should moderate the impact of potential external shocks and sustain long-term growth prospects. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating. The outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, and our 'brAAA' national scale rating on Brazil remains unchanged. Rationale The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on Brazil does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness. The current administration's growing track record of prudent macroeconomic policies, including fairly consistent primary surpluses of close to 3% of GDP, supports the ratings on Brazil. During the government's first year in office, fiscal results have been better than it originally budgeted for, providing greater scope for a more flexible monetary policy to help moderate the negative effects of a potential decline in external demand. The combination of Brazil's sustained political commitment to cautious economic policies, its diverse economy, and its gradually improving external profile should moderate the impact of potential external shocks and sustain its long-term growth prospects, in our opinion. In our view, the government's response to inflationary pressures in 2011 sent an important signal about its policy flexibility and commitment to economic stability. The government tightened its fiscal policy by making budget cuts and by containing increases in pension spending. Standard & Poor's expects per capita real GDP to increase by 1%-2% in 2012, barring an unexpectedly severe deterioration in external conditions. Under the current scenario, we expect Brazil's net general government debt to decline only gradually over the next three years from the 41% of GDP estimated for year-end 2011. We expect that the current account of the balance of payments will reflect only moderate deficits of less than 2.5% of GDP in the coming three years, with net foreign direct investment inflows financing a large share of these. That, along with the accumulation of international reserves that we currently estimate as covering 10 months of current account payments, is likely to sustain Brazil's external liquidity position. Brazil's relatively low ratio of investment to GDP, estimated at 19.4% for 2011, and microeconomic rigidities in many sectors hamper its ability to increase per capita real economic growth much above 3% without running the risk of creating macroeconomic imbalances, in our view. Given the public sector's limited, though improving, fiscal flexibility, we believe that the effort to increase private-sector investment will be a key challenge for Brazil. Our local currency rating is two notches higher than the foreign currency rating because monetary flexibility plus the sizable local currency debt market provide, in our opinion, moderately better capacity to service debt denominated in Brazilian reais that the country issues in the domestic market. Our T&C assessment reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange Brazil-based nonsovereign issuers need for debt service is moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Even though the government has some foreign-exchange restrictions, they are mostly on the capital account, and we see its economic policies as outward oriented. Outlook The stable outlook balances the commitment we believe the government has to implement prudent economic policies with its relatively limited fiscal flexibility while interest rates are still high. We expect the administration will sustain its commitment to fiscal prudence despite the challenges arising from an expected strong increase in the minimum wage in 2012 and public-investment needs. We expect that fiscal policy will remain supportive of a flexible monetary policy, giving authorities greater room to employ limited countercyclical policies amid increasingly uncertain global conditions. Implementing a vigorous agenda of economic reforms that boost investment and GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy flexibility and lower real interest rates and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. On the other hand, failure to contain inflation at levels that maintain the credibility of the central bank's inflation-targeting policy, combined with looser fiscal policy and greater recourse to lending by government-owned banks, could stall or reverse the recent improvement in Brazil's economic pillars and result in a downgrade.

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From Brazil (Federative Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Ratings Affirmed Brazil (Federative Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A- Senior Unsecured BBB