Overview
-- The credit metrics for the U.K.-based special purpose vehicle
Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo), based on our revised forecast
for the project's remaining operational life, are weaker than our original
expectations. These weaker metrics and the project's weaker liquidity position
than for comparable peers are, in our view, commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.
-- Operations have been smooth since construction completion, with minor
deductions to date and a good relationship between the project's
counterparties.
-- We are consequently revising our outlook to stable from positive and
affirming our 'BBB-' long-term debt rating on ProjectCo.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will
maintain stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised
base-case forecast.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the
GBP446.1 million fixed-rate bonds (including GBP50.0 million in variation bonds)
due 2042, the GBP14.5 million liquidity facility due 2042, and the GBP7.248
million change in law facility due 2042, issued by U.K.-based special purpose
vehicle Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo) to stable from
positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term issue rating on
this debt.
The bonds and facilities have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
provided by FGIC U.K. Ltd. (FGIC; not rated). We understand that FGIC retains
its role as the controlling creditor for the project until FGIC is either
replaced by another guarantor or a financial guarantor event of default
occurs, for example, as a result of becoming insolvent.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our revised prospective credit metrics for the
remaining operational life of the project, which are weaker than our previous
forecast based on the updated operating and financial assumptions that
ProjectCo provided following construction completion. These weaker metrics
under our current base-case scenario, coupled with weaker liquidity than in
similar projects owing to the absence of a cash-funded debt service reserve
account, are in our view commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating level.
ProjectCo has used the proceeds of the bonds issued in 2007 to finance the
design, construction, and operation of three new buildings on two sites for
three separate National Health Service (NHS) trusts as part of the Greater
Peterborough Health Investment Plan in the City of Peterborough
(AA-/Stable/--), which is located in central England. All three trusts are
acting jointly, but not severally, via a project agreement (PA) with a term of
35 years and four months under a U.K. government private finance initiative
(PFI) program. The Acute Trust has full termination rights over the project,
as it provides about 86% of the unitary payment, while the two smaller trusts
only have termination rights over the part for which they are responsible.
ProjectCo provides a full suite of hard and soft facilities management (FM)
services and medical equipment services.
The project completed a challenging construction phase in September 2011.
Operations to date have been smooth, with minor deductions for service
underperformance fully passed through to the respective counterparties.
Furthermore, the project's counterparties maintain a cooperative relationship.
Brookfield Services (U.K) remains as the hard FM provider, after a recent
failed replacement attempt.
Our revised base case--based on ProjectCo's updated operating and financial
forecast for the remaining operational life of the project--incorporates some
operating costs savings and lower indexation of hard FM costs, which enhance
the average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) to 1.22x, calculated in line
with our criteria, i.e. excluding interest income from cash balances. However,
due to the lower operating expenses described above, tax payments would start
earlier and be higher than initially expected, which would depress the DSCR to
a minimum of 1.13x in 2017 and to close to that figure during the following
five years. In our view, these weaker credit metrics, together with weaker
liquidity versus levels at ProjectCo's peers are commensurate with a low
investment-grade or 'BBB-' rating.
The 'BBB-' rating on the senior secured debt and facilities take into account
the following credit risks: the project's highly leveraged financial profile
at 93% and aggressive structure, a weaker liquidity that for other U.K. rated
PFI projects (See Liquidity section below) and the project's exposure to the
uncertainty of more than 35 years of capital-replacement costs.
However, these risks are offset by the absence of construction risk, the
positive operational track record to date, and the adequate reserving for
future lifecycle expenditure through a three-year forward-looking lifecycle
reserve.
Liquidity
Unlike most rated PFI projects to date, this project uses a liquidity facility
and a change-of-law facility instead of cash reserve accounts, which we view
as a weakness. The facilities rank pari passu with the senior debt. If drawn,
the interest margin on these facilities would increase, given that FGIC is no
longer rated. Positively, this additional interest payable would have a
negligible effect on the project's financial strength
The project also has a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle reserve and a
12-year guarantee from the construction contractor for latent defects, which
partially mitigates capital-replacement risk. Sensitivity testing indicates
that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in lifecycle costs before
encountering financial distress.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to
deliver stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised
base-case financial forecast.
We could take a negative rating action if operational or financial performance
were to materially deteriorate. For example, this could be the result of
weaker service delivery by the facilities maintenance contractors leading to
deductions or a weakening relationship with the hospital or a replacement of
the Hard facilities maintenance contractor reducing the average DSCR below
projected levels. We could also take negative rating action should the swap
guarantor, FGIC, become insolvent because under limited circumstances the swap
provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1), has the right to
terminate the swap.
Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if the project continues to
deliver strong operational performance combined with a higher than currently
forecast minimum DSCR.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC
Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Positive
