Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our
short-term foreign currency rating on Peru to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the
country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- We are affirming our other ratings on Peru; the outlook remains
stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will adhere to prudent
macroeconomic policies that will continue to underpin the country's high
growth prospects.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Peru to 'A-2' from
'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating and
our 'BBB+/A-2' local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria,
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15,
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on
Peru does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term
creditworthiness.
Peru's high per capita GDP growth, low net general government debt burden, and
solid external indicators support our ratings. More importantly, the
government is committed to maintaining economic stability through prudent
economic policies as well as a positive investment climate. Peru's
diversifying economic structure and high levels of investment, including
foreign direct investment (FDI), support the country's robust growth prospects
of more than 5% over the next three years. A solid fiscal position averaging a
surplus of 1.1% over the past five years, combined with high GDP growth, has
led to a sharp fall in its net general government debt to less than 10% of GDP
in 2012. Although the country's net external liability position amounted to
close to 80% of current account receipts at year-end 2011, nearly 40% of the
gross liability is FDI. Standard & Poor's expect Peru's net inward FDI to
continue to exceed the current deficit, which we estimate will be 2%-3% of GDP
from 2012-2014.
Weaknesses to the ratings include Peru's still-evolving political institutions
in the context of significant economic, social, and ethnic fragmentation, as
well as high (albeit declining) poverty. The country's monetary vulnerability
also constrains the ratings. Peru has a significant level of financial
dollarization--more than 40% of bank claims on residents were in U.S. dollars
as of June 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances Peru's ongoing success in attracting gas and
mining investment with the country's political and external vulnerabilities.
We likely would upgrade Peru if economic growth outside sectors related to
energy and mining accelerates, dollarization diminishes significantly, and
fiscal performance does not fall victim to potential political rifts.
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if political pressures arising from the
large informal economy, widespread poverty, and significant income disparities
make the country susceptible to populism. The government's ability to address
the underlying causes of its population's discontent will be key, in our
opinion, to keeping the government on a path toward improving creditworthiness.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Peru (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
Peru (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-2
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A-
Senior Unsecured BBB
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Certificate Of Deposit A-2
