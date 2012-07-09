(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign currency rating on Peru to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.

-- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness.

-- We are affirming our other ratings on Peru; the outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will adhere to prudent macroeconomic policies that will continue to underpin the country's high growth prospects. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Peru to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating and our 'BBB+/A-2' local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on Peru does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness. Peru's high per capita GDP growth, low net general government debt burden, and solid external indicators support our ratings. More importantly, the government is committed to maintaining economic stability through prudent economic policies as well as a positive investment climate. Peru's diversifying economic structure and high levels of investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), support the country's robust growth prospects of more than 5% over the next three years. A solid fiscal position averaging a surplus of 1.1% over the past five years, combined with high GDP growth, has led to a sharp fall in its net general government debt to less than 10% of GDP in 2012. Although the country's net external liability position amounted to close to 80% of current account receipts at year-end 2011, nearly 40% of the gross liability is FDI. Standard & Poor's expect Peru's net inward FDI to continue to exceed the current deficit, which we estimate will be 2%-3% of GDP from 2012-2014. Weaknesses to the ratings include Peru's still-evolving political institutions in the context of significant economic, social, and ethnic fragmentation, as well as high (albeit declining) poverty. The country's monetary vulnerability also constrains the ratings. Peru has a significant level of financial dollarization--more than 40% of bank claims on residents were in U.S. dollars as of June 2012. Outlook The stable outlook balances Peru's ongoing success in attracting gas and mining investment with the country's political and external vulnerabilities. We likely would upgrade Peru if economic growth outside sectors related to energy and mining accelerates, dollarization diminishes significantly, and fiscal performance does not fall victim to potential political rifts. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if political pressures arising from the large informal economy, widespread poverty, and significant income disparities make the country susceptible to populism. The government's ability to address the underlying causes of its population's discontent will be key, in our opinion, to keeping the government on a path toward improving creditworthiness. Related Criteria And Research Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From Peru (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Ratings Affirmed Peru (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-2 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A- Senior Unsecured BBB Senior Unsecured BBB+ Certificate Of Deposit A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)