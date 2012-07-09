(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our
short-term foreign currency rating on The Bahamas to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the
country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term issuer ratings; the outlook
remains stable, reflecting a projected gradual tightening of the government's
fiscal stance over the next several years as growth turns positive, as well as
generally stable external financing.
Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on The Commonwealth of the Bahamas to
'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term issuer
ratings on The Bahamas. The outlook remains stable. In addition, the transfer
and convertibility assessment remains 'BBB+'.
Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria,
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15,
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on
The Bahamas does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term
creditworthiness.
The Bahamas' track record of political and macroeconomic stability has
delivered high per capita GDP, estimated at almost $23,000 in 2011. However,
the Bahamian economy is vulnerable to the country's dependence on one sector
(tourism accounts for more than 50% of GDP and employs more than 50% of labor
force) and one geographic market (U.S. tourists account for more than 80% of
the total). We expect growth of 2.5% in 2012 and 2013 as tourism-related
construction supports growth, despite a sluggish outlook for the U.S. economy.
The government's fiscal profile has deteriorated during the past several
years, but we project debt to rise more slowly as deficits decrease. We
project net general government debt to continue to gradually rise toward 40%
of GDP in 2012-2013 from 30% in 2009. Gross general government debt is higher,
rising to more than 50%, though with a favorable debt composition--80% of debt
is locally issued and held by residents.
Although The Bahamas' external financing gap (defined as current account
payments plus short-term debt by remaining maturity relative to current
account receipts and usable reserves) is high, it has fluctuated between 130%
and 140% in the last five years, and we expect it to be about 140% in 2012.
Importantly, the government's external amortization needs are low, and the
banking system's nonresident depositor base remains stable. In addition, we
don't expect that the debt restructuring for Kerzner International, which owns
the Atlantis resort, will affect the resort operations and the balance of
payments.
The local currency rating on The Bahamas is the same as the foreign currency
rating because the long-standing fixed exchange rate regime--in which the
Bahamian dollar is held at parity with the U.S. dollar--constrains monetary
policy flexibility.
Our 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment is one notch higher than the
'BBB' foreign currency sovereign credit rating. The assessment reflects our
opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign
exchange for Bahamas-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly
lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency
obligations. The government has been easing exchange controls. However, this
process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the risks associated with The Bahamas' higher
levels of government and external debt with our expectation for lower deficits
and a generally stable external financing profile. The ratings could come
under pressure if The Bahamas' fiscal deterioration persists and its economic
base erodes more severely. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the
government takes a more proactive policy response to reduce debt or if the
Commonwealth's economic prospects strengthen, more sharply improving the
country's external balance sheet.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The)
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+
Senior Unsecured BBB
