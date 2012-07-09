(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following series of variable-rate general revenues bonds (GRB) issued by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina on behalf of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH): --$100 million, series 2012A (index floating rate notes - three-year put structure); --$100 million, series 2012B (index floating rate notes - five-year put structure). The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of July 9. Bond proceeds will be used to refinance approximately $120 million of the university's commercial paper program, finance the costs of certain capital projects, and pay various costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms its ratings on UNC-CH's various GRBs as detailed at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY GRBs are secured on a parity basis by legally defined available funds of UNC-CH (pledged revenues), including unrestricted general fund balances and unrestricted quasi-endowment fund balances ($1.62 billion during fiscal 2011). Specifically excluded from pledged revenues are state appropriations, tuition, and restricted funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPERIOR CREDIT STRENGTH: The 'AAA' rating reflects UNC-CH's substantial balance sheet resources; steady, positive operating results, fueled by diverse funding streams and consistently strong student demand; and track-record of exceptional financial management in response to state appropriation cuts. DECLINING STATE SUPPORT: Reductions in state appropriations (state of North Carolina general obligation bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) continue to be effectively addressed through a combination of tuition and fees increases and budgetary restraint. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Strong financial performance and prudent financial management practices enable UNC-CH to successfully manage a rolling $325 million, five-year capital improvement plan (CIP). INTERNAL LIQUIDITY: The 'F1+' rating is based on UNC-CH's ability to cover the maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable-rate debt programs by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources, including cash; highly liquid, highly rated investments; and dedicated liquidity facilities. CREDIT PROFILE As is typical for an 'AAA' public university, UNC-CH maintains substantial balance sheet resources. As of June 30, 2011, available funds, or cash and investments less restricted non-expendable net assets and expendable net assets for capital projects and debt service, totaled $3.06 billion. These unencumbered resources covered fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($2.5 billion) and pro forma debt ($1.4 billion) by a strong 1.23x and 2.13x, respectively. Characteristic of well-endowed institutions, UNC-CH maintains considerable exposure to alternative, illiquid asset classes. Fitch notes that UNC-CH's alternative assets are held on a long-term basis and not relied upon as a source of liquidity. Fitch continues to view UNC-CH liquidity and investment management practices favorably, noting that almost half of long-term investments could be liquidated, if needed, within six months. UNC-CH's strong financial cushion continues to benefit from the university's track-record of generally positive operating performance. For fiscal 2011, the operating margin registered a solid 3.7%, supported by an extremely diverse and growing revenue base that includes grants and contracts, student-generated income, and net patient services revenue. Fitch positively notes that management effectively mitigated the effects of state funding reductions over the past four years through a combination of timely budgetary adjustments and revenue enhancements. Prudent fiscal management is expected to support another year of positive, although slightly weaker, operating performance in fiscal 2012. The series 2012A and 2012B bonds will initially bear interest at a LIBOR-based interest rate plus a spread determined at the initial pricing and will be subject to mandatory tender. The university has the option to call the bonds after the call protection date, which is six months prior to the mandatory tender date. The university does not intend to pay the purchase price; rather, it plans to roll over the obligation. As implied by its long-term 'AAA' credit rating, Fitch believes the university will maintain the necessary market access to re-market the series 2012A and 2012B bonds prior to maturity, and possesses the financial resources and management sophistication to adequately manage risks attendant to mandatory tenders. Established in 1789, UNC-CH is a member of the 17-member University of North Carolina System and is the state's flagship university. For fall 2011, UNC-CH enrolled 29,137 students, of which 63% were undergraduates. UNC-CH's demand indicators continue to reflect its market position as a highly selective, research oriented public university. Fitch affirms the following ratings on UNC-CH's GRBs: --$929.9 million fixed-rate GRBs at 'AAA'; --$112.8 million fixed-rate GRBs (Build America Bonds) at 'AAA'; --$64.4 million variable-rate GRBs at 'AAA/F1+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)