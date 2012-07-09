(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following series of
variable-rate general revenues bonds (GRB) issued by the Board of Governors of
the University of North Carolina on behalf of The University of North Carolina
at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH):
--$100 million, series 2012A (index floating rate notes - three-year put
structure);
--$100 million, series 2012B (index floating rate notes - five-year put
structure).
The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of July 9. Bond
proceeds will be used to refinance approximately $120 million of the
university's commercial paper program, finance the costs of certain capital
projects, and pay various costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms its ratings on UNC-CH's various GRBs as detailed at
the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
GRBs are secured on a parity basis by legally defined available funds of UNC-CH
(pledged revenues), including unrestricted general fund balances and
unrestricted quasi-endowment fund balances ($1.62 billion during fiscal 2011).
Specifically excluded from pledged revenues are state appropriations, tuition,
and restricted funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPERIOR CREDIT STRENGTH: The 'AAA' rating reflects UNC-CH's substantial balance
sheet resources; steady, positive operating results, fueled by diverse funding
streams and consistently strong student demand; and track-record of exceptional
financial management in response to state appropriation cuts.
DECLINING STATE SUPPORT: Reductions in state appropriations (state of North
Carolina general obligation bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) continue to be
effectively addressed through a combination of tuition and fees increases and
budgetary restraint.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Strong financial performance and prudent financial
management practices enable UNC-CH to successfully manage a rolling $325
million, five-year capital improvement plan (CIP).
INTERNAL LIQUIDITY: The 'F1+' rating is based on UNC-CH's ability to cover the
maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable-rate debt programs
by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources, including cash; highly
liquid, highly rated investments; and dedicated liquidity facilities.
CREDIT PROFILE
As is typical for an 'AAA' public university, UNC-CH maintains substantial
balance sheet resources. As of June 30, 2011, available funds, or cash and
investments less restricted non-expendable net assets and expendable net assets
for capital projects and debt service, totaled $3.06 billion. These unencumbered
resources covered fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($2.5 billion) and pro forma
debt ($1.4 billion) by a strong 1.23x and 2.13x, respectively.
Characteristic of well-endowed institutions, UNC-CH maintains considerable
exposure to alternative, illiquid asset classes. Fitch notes that UNC-CH's
alternative assets are held on a long-term basis and not relied upon as a source
of liquidity. Fitch continues to view UNC-CH liquidity and investment management
practices favorably, noting that almost half of long-term investments could be
liquidated, if needed, within six months.
UNC-CH's strong financial cushion continues to benefit from the university's
track-record of generally positive operating performance. For fiscal 2011, the
operating margin registered a solid 3.7%, supported by an extremely diverse and
growing revenue base that includes grants and contracts, student-generated
income, and net patient services revenue. Fitch positively notes that management
effectively mitigated the effects of state funding reductions over the past four
years through a combination of timely budgetary adjustments and revenue
enhancements. Prudent fiscal management is expected to support another year of
positive, although slightly weaker, operating performance in fiscal 2012.
The series 2012A and 2012B bonds will initially bear interest at a LIBOR-based
interest rate plus a spread determined at the initial pricing and will be
subject to mandatory tender. The university has the option to call the bonds
after the call protection date, which is six months prior to the mandatory
tender date. The university does not intend to pay the purchase price; rather,
it plans to roll over the obligation. As implied by its long-term 'AAA' credit
rating, Fitch believes the university will maintain the necessary market access
to re-market the series 2012A and 2012B bonds prior to maturity, and possesses
the financial resources and management sophistication to adequately manage risks
attendant to mandatory tenders.
Established in 1789, UNC-CH is a member of the 17-member University of North
Carolina System and is the state's flagship university. For fall 2011, UNC-CH
enrolled 29,137 students, of which 63% were undergraduates. UNC-CH's demand
indicators continue to reflect its market position as a highly selective,
research oriented public university.
Fitch affirms the following ratings on UNC-CH's GRBs:
--$929.9 million fixed-rate GRBs at 'AAA';
--$112.8 million fixed-rate GRBs (Build America Bonds) at 'AAA';
--$64.4 million variable-rate GRBs at 'AAA/F1+'.
