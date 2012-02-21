US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Methanex Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's announcement that it will issue US$250 million in senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity. We expect the company to use the proceeds to retire its existing US$200 million senior unsecured notes due August 2012. The company's adjusted leverage is about 3.0x. We expect Methanex's debt to decline by about US$55 million on an annual basis as it makes debt payments (including those related to the company's Egypt facility) and for its leverage ratio to be between 2.5x-3.0x in the next couple of years. (New York Ratings Team)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.