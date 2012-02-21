(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings believes companies with underfunded pensions
will remain subject to pressure going forward, and that even if interest rates
remain low, funding requirements could continue to rise.
It is important to note that, even if day-to-day market interest rates stay
flat, the liabilities calculated per pension funding rules could still continue
to grow. Funding requirements are calculated using a 24-month average of yields
on high quality corporate bonds provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The yield on this index declined from 5.88% in December 2009 to 4.71% in
December 2011. Thus, even if market rates stay flat, this index could continue
to decline in 2012, as the current low rates replace higher rates in the base
from two years ago.
We believe cash contributions will remain elevated barring a significant
recovery in the equity market. While stronger companies will be able to meet
higher contribution requirements (some will actually contribute more than
minimal levels), those with weaker credit profiles and considerably underfunded
plans will continue to face funding challenges.
However, we believe that even if there is some improvement in asset performance
amid a low interest rate environment, that doesn't necessarily alleviate funding
pressure. Funding rules are rather different than accounting rules, and company
pension funding ails won't necessarily be cured by a moderate uptick in the
equity markets. As a rule of thumb, we believe, all other things being equal, a
50-basis-point decrease in the funding calculation discount rate could raise a
plan's sponsor liabilities by 5% to 10%.
Our most recent report summarizes the effect of pensions on a select group of 14
lower rated companies that showed materially underfunded pension plans at the
date of their last 10-K filing. For additional details on this topic, please see
the report entitled, "Pension Contributions on Upswing," available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)