Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline
Sector -- Challenges/Opportunities
here
July 10 - Marcellus Shale natural gas production is primed for a surge in
growth that presents both opportunities and challenges for U.S. midstream and
pipeline companies, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Despite low current natural gas prices and environmental concerns over hydraulic
fracturing, the relatively robust economics of the Marcellus and increasing
regional demand mean that production should continue to grow dramatically. In
the process, substantial new energy infrastructure will be required to gather,
process, and ship natural gas and associated natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Fitch anticipates that project sponsors will benefit from the growth in the
Marcellus as new infrastructure is put in place to move production to end user
markets. Contracts for midstream and pipeline services to date have generally
been credit positive (long-term fee-based arrangements with minimal commodity
price exposure). Financing decisions made by sponsors to fund projects have also
been balanced between debt and equity, and Fitch anticipates this will continue
to be the case.
However, expansion in the Marcellus may have less favorable impacts on select
credit profiles as well. Because Marcellus production competes with supplies
from the Gulf, the Rockies, and other producing basins, capacity utilization on
certain supply-driven pipelines will be diminished which in turn may increase
re-contracting risk for those systems.
Select companies have also changed their business mix, ramping up their exposure
to higher volatility exploration & production (E&P) activity in the region
versus lower volatility regulated businesses. Counterparty risks can also be an
issue although Fitch believes the relatively low breakeven prices associated
with Marcellus production reduces the likelihood that production would stop even
under scenarios of producer distress.
Fitch's 'Marcellus Shale Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the above link.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(New York Ratings Team)