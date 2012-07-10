July 10 - Further steel production capacity closures are likely across Europe over the next 12 months because of falling global steel demand, Fitch Ratings says. The steel sector outlook is negative and worsened further in H112, with demand conditions likely to remain muted into 2013 and lingering production overcapacity to persist over this period. Comments from the world's largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal ('BBB'/Negative) this week that there is a severe supply/demand imbalance in the steel industry reinforce our view on the sector. We expect the steelmaker to continue reducing production capacity to combat low capacity utilisation rates and falling EBITDA margins. Higher-cost production facilities in western Europe may be idled or closed permanently in an effort to rebalance steel supply and demand conditions. Plant closures will aid in reducing costs (albeit with some time lag), and will boost medium-term profitability. We expect anaemic economic growth across western Europe over the next 12 months, which will translate into negative steel production growth in developed markets of between 2% and 3% in 2012. Decreased revenue and cash generation in 2012 is likely to limit steel companies' ability to significantly deleverage, maintaining negative rating pressure over the next 12-18 months. Continuing negative pressure on market conditions and economic growth in developed markets (notably the eurozone) is likely to continue to depress steel prices to end-2012. At the same time, we expect raw material input costs, notably the price of iron ore, to remain around current levels because of consistent demand in China. Iron ore prices have not reduced to the same extent as steel prices, driving expected margin erosion for non-integrated steel producers in 2012. Average production capacity utilisation also remains low, at 81.1% at end-H112, according to Worldsteel, which is adding to the pressure on margins. But this is an improvement from 70.7% at end-2011, primarily because of some production capacity reduction completed in H112. On the positive side, we do not expect rapid swings in market steel inventories to have as big an impact as they did in 2009, when they contracted by over 50%, because current steel inventories are significantly lower than when the previous downturn hit. Fitch will publish its mid-year Outlook Report for the European steel sector in the coming weeks, providing more detailed price and profitability expectations for the sector. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)