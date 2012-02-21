(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We placed our ratings on 16 tranches from 15 synthetic CDO
transactions on CreditWatch positive.
-- We placed our ratings on four tranches from three synthetic CDO
transactions on CreditWatch negative.
-- We affirmed our ratings on three tranches from two synthetic CDO
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed its ratings on 16 tranches from 15 corporate-backed synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch positive. At
the same time, we placed our ratings on three tranches from two synthetic CDO
transactions backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and one
tranche from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction on CreditWatch
negative. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on three tranches from two
corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch
negative. The rating actions followed our monthly review of U.S. synthetic CDO
transactions (see list).
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions,
rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over
the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios
that increased above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch
negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective
portfolios and SROC ratios that fell below 100% as of the January month-end
run. The rating affirmations reflect overall stabilization of the credit
quality of the underlying reference portfolio and SROC ratios that increased
to or above 100%.
RATING ACTIONS
Aphex Capital NSCR 2007-5 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1FL CCC (sf)/Watch Neg CCC (sf)
A-1FX CCC (sf)/Watch Neg CCC (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$300 mil Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc. - ESP Funding I Ltd.
REF: NGNGX
Rating
Class To From
Tranche BB-srb (sf)/Watch Pos BB-srb (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700386
Rating
Class To From
Swap AAsrp (sf)/Watch Pos AAsrp (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700396
Rating
Class To From
Swap AAsrp (sf)/Watch Pos AAsrp (sf)
Credit Default Swap
US$561.8 mil J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. - Lacrosse Financial Products LLC
(Sequoia)
J17558 (SEQUOIA)
Rating
Class To From
Tranche A-srp (sf)/Watch Pos A-srp (sf)
Elva Funding PLC
Series 2008-3
Rating
Class To From
Notes A- (sf)/Watch Pos A- (sf)
Infinity SPC Ltd.
US$25 mil Class B Floating Rate Notes ( CPORTS POTOMAC 2007-1)
Rating
Class To From
B CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf)
Jupiter Finance Ltd.
Series 2007-002
Rating
Class To From
Port CrLkd BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2007-6
Rating
Class To From
IIA BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
IIIA B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf)
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2007-8
Rating
Class To From
Senior BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC
Series 2007-24
Rating
Class To From
E CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf)
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2007-16
Rating
Class To From
IB BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
NOAJ CDO Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
Series 1 BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf)
Obelisk Trust 2007-1-Sonoma Valley
Rating
Class To From
A AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)
REVE SPC
EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII
Notes
Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40
Rating
Class To From
Series 37 B- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg
Series 40 B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
STARTS (Cayman) Ltd.
Series 2007-9
Rating
Class To From
Notes BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf)
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1
Rating
Class To From
Trust Cert B- (sf)/Watch Pos B- (sf)
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2
Rating
Class To From
Trust Unit B- (sf)/Watch Pos B- (sf)
STRATA 2006-35 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
Notes B (sf)/Watch Neg B (sf)
Terra CDO SPC Ltd.
2008-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BB+ (sf)
