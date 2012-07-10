(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Halton.

-- The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified economic base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its strong liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Halton will continue to generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon, with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit will be modest. Rating Action On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Halton, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable. The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified economic base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its strong liquidity. We believe that the potential for modest after-capital deficits in the medium term, despite the expected capital deferrals, partially offsets these strengths. Rationale A key credit strength, in our opinion, is Halton's strong liquidity. We expect that the region will continue to maintain a strong net creditor position through the rating horizon despite moderately rising debt levels. The region's free cash and liquid assets have increased steadily the past three years and were sufficient to cover more than 2,400% of debt service in 2011 (all figures are Standard & Poor's-adjusted). Halton's strong operating surpluses and high reserve balances have also helped to maximize pay-as-you-go financing and mitigated the need to issue additional external debt. Halton has generated budgetary performance superior to its peers with a long track record of robust operating and after-capital surpluses. Although we expect, based on our own conservative forecasts, that the large, front-loaded capital plan could push after-capital balances into a modest deficit in the medium term, we believe that overall budgetary performance will remain strong relative to its peers. In our opinion, Halton's economy is well-integrated with that of the Greater Toronto Area and its extensive transportation links provide good connections to other regional economies. The region benefits from a relatively wealthy and steadily growing population base and continues to experience an unemployment rate lower than its surrounding areas. We believe that Halton's economy remains well-positioned for continued growth. Although we expect that a significant portion of the 2012 capital budget will be deferred, in the medium term we believe that the region's front-loaded long-term capital plan could result in modest after-capital deficits in the next several years and slightly erode Halton's budgetary performance. This, in our view, partially offsets the credit strengths. Nevertheless, we expect that very healthy liquidity and modest debt levels will continue to buoy Halton's credit profile. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Halton will continue to generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon, with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit will be modest. It also reflects our belief that Halton's tax-supported debt burden will remain moderate and not exceed 60% of operating revenue and that the region will maintain superior liquidity through the outlook horizon. We could revise the outlook to negative if the region uses significantly more debt financing than forecast and budgetary performance erodes such that operating surpluses were meaningfully weakened and after-capital deficits exceeded 15% of total revenues. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Halton (Regional Municipality of) Rating Affirmed Issuer credit rating AAA/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt AAA (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)