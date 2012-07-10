(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the
Regional Municipality of Halton.
-- The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified
economic base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its
strong liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Halton will continue
to generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon,
with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit
will be modest.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Halton, in the
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified economic
base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its strong
liquidity. We believe that the potential for modest after-capital deficits in
the medium term, despite the expected capital deferrals, partially offsets
these strengths.
Rationale
A key credit strength, in our opinion, is Halton's strong liquidity. We expect
that the region will continue to maintain a strong net creditor position
through the rating horizon despite moderately rising debt levels. The region's
free cash and liquid assets have increased steadily the past three years and
were sufficient to cover more than 2,400% of debt service in 2011 (all figures
are Standard & Poor's-adjusted). Halton's strong operating surpluses and high
reserve balances have also helped to maximize pay-as-you-go financing and
mitigated the need to issue additional external debt.
Halton has generated budgetary performance superior to its peers with a long
track record of robust operating and after-capital surpluses. Although we
expect, based on our own conservative forecasts, that the large, front-loaded
capital plan could push after-capital balances into a modest deficit in the
medium term, we believe that overall budgetary performance will remain strong
relative to its peers.
In our opinion, Halton's economy is well-integrated with that of the Greater
Toronto Area and its extensive transportation links provide good connections
to other regional economies. The region benefits from a relatively wealthy and
steadily growing population base and continues to experience an unemployment
rate lower than its surrounding areas. We believe that Halton's economy
remains well-positioned for continued growth.
Although we expect that a significant portion of the 2012 capital budget will
be deferred, in the medium term we believe that the region's front-loaded
long-term capital plan could result in modest after-capital deficits in the
next several years and slightly erode Halton's budgetary performance. This, in
our view, partially offsets the credit strengths. Nevertheless, we expect that
very healthy liquidity and modest debt levels will continue to buoy Halton's
credit profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Halton will continue to
generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon,
with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit
will be modest. It also reflects our belief that Halton's tax-supported debt
burden will remain moderate and not exceed 60% of operating revenue and that
the region will maintain superior liquidity through the outlook horizon. We
could revise the outlook to negative if the region uses significantly more
debt financing than forecast and budgetary performance erodes such that
operating surpluses were meaningfully weakened and after-capital deficits
exceeded 15% of total revenues.
