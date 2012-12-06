Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analysis for U.S. Telecommunication and Cable companies including the following: --Cincinnati Bell, Inc. --Level 3 Communications, Inc. --Mediacom LLC --Mediacom Broadband LLC --Sprint Nextel Corp. The interactive recovery analysis worksheet is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors>> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecommunications and Cable Recovery Models - Third-Quarter 2012 Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers