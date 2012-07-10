July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting Profile Securitisation I's notes, as follows: SCDS: affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Stable Outlook Class A+ (XS0235101119): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Stable Outlook Class A (XS0235101465): affirmed at 'A+sf'; Stable Outlook Class B (XS0235102190): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Stable Outlook Class C (XS0235102513): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook Class D (XS0235102943): affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Stable Outlook Class E (XS0235103248): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Stable Outlook The affirmations reflect the levels of credit enhancement (CE) commensurate with the notes' ratings. The increase in the CE levels since close has been driven by the deleveraging of the transaction. The transaction is static as the replenishment period ended in December 2009. The super senior class and class A+ notes balances have reduced to 79% of their original size. As such, CE has increased for all classes. The agency expects the CE levels to increase as the transaction continues to delever according to an amortisation schedule. There has been some negative migration in the portfolio since the last rating action in July 2011. Speculative grade reference entities make up 28% of the portfolio compared to 25% in 2011, with the investment grade reference entities which make up 72% of the portfolio being rated within the 'BBB*' rating category. In Fitch's view, the portfolio deterioration is mitigated by the portfolio's deleveraging and subsequent increase in CE levels. The transaction is a securitisation of exposures to Public Private Partnership / Private Finance Initiative project loans in the UK. The current reference portfolio comprises 30 loans from 29 obligors with all the loans in the operation phase. The top two industry sectors are education at 47% of the portfolio and healthcare at 39% of the portfolio. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)