(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Debt forgiveness could be the dominant factor shaping the Irish mortgage market under proposed new legislation. Whilst the initiatives are in line with Ireland's obligations under the EU/IMF Financial Support Programme and could lead to greater stability in the Irish mortgage market, the precise impact of debt forgiveness on Irish RMBS transactions remains highly uncertain, Fitch Ratings says. Late last month, the Irish government proposed a new Personal Insolvency Bill and, simultaneously, changes to the Bankruptcy Act. A striking element of the former is that it would provide for some debt forgiveness for mortgage borrowers struggling with other debts under a Personal Insolvency Arrangement or PIA, without them being declared bankrupt or leaving their homes. We think that Irish mortgage borrowers who are eligible for a PIA would see debt forgiveness as attractive. The prevalence of debt forgiveness would depend on the stance taken by the Personal Insolvency Trustee charged with drafting the PIA, and on creditors, who would have the right to reject it. In our view, it is far from certain that lenders' economic considerations would override the "forced forbearance" stance favoured by the Irish authorities. Thus a preference for debt forgiveness over repossession could outweigh the proposed change to the Bankruptcy Act, whereby automatic discharge from bankruptcy would happen after three rather than 12 years (this could make repossession more palatable to borrowers if the PIA alternative were not available). How debt forgiveness affects Irish RMBS ultimately depends on how it affects lender and borrower behaviour and how any resulting increase in losses affects the structural workings of transactions. If debt forgiveness were approved and the interest collected subsequently fell, this could lead to reserve fund draws to cover not just debt write-offs but interest payments on junior notes, potentially decreasing credit enhancement. However, there is very little clarity at present on this structural impact, in our view. For example, it is not clear when lenders, servicers and the operators of RMBS transactions would consider the affected mortgage debt to be written off, particularly as creditors would remain entitled to proceeds that might arise from any subsequent increase in house prices. A decision to write down the full amount at the point a PIA is entered into could have a very different impact with regard to reserve fund draws and excess spread leakage than a decision to delay a write down. Our current ratings on Irish RMBS transactions already assume that default and loss rates on Irish residential mortgages will inevitably rise from their current artificially low levels. This is also reflected in our negative outlook on the sector. The Irish government intends to publish the Personal Insolvency Bill in full by the end of April. Fitch will consider whether the reforms are likely to have an impact above our current default and loss expectations when determining whether the ratings of Irish RMBS transactions will be affected. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Ireland - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions (New York Ratings Team)