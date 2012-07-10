(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC's (TGPL) $400 million senior notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Note proceeds will be used to repay TGPL's $325 million 8.875% notes due July 15, 2012 and for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures. TGPL is one of two wholly-owned FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines of Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ: IDR 'BBB-'; Positive Outlook by Fitch). Key Rating Factors: TGPL's ratings reflect its strong operating and financial profile, offset by its structural and functional ties with its parent, WPZ. WPZ's ratings and Positive Outlook reflects the expanding scale and scope of its operations, the predictability of cash flows generated by its pipeline and fee-based midstream assets, above average credit metrics, and conservative financial practices including a willingness to issue equity to fund growth and by maintaining sustainable partnership distributions. TGPL is one of the nation's premier interstate pipelines as evidenced by its strong market position, low-cost structure and above-average growth in high-demand southeastern, mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets. Moreover, the physical reach of the TGPL system enables it to compete effectively for incremental transportation volumes in its key markets through moderate sized expansions and laterals to access supplies from new shale basin production. Operating characteristics remain favorable with the vast majority of TGPL's revenues derived from fixed demand payments from utilities. While the average term for contracted firm transportation is approximately five years, which is about the industry average, capacity re-contracting risk is low, given TGPL's low cost structure and favorable physical characteristics. Forward Expectations: TGPL's standalone credit measures are strong for its 'BBB' rating and its liquidity adequate. Current and projected debt to EBITDA is approximately 2.2 times (x) and FFO coverage is expected at 5.5x or above. TGPL participates in WPZ's daily cash management program and has access to $400 million under WPZ's $2 billion revolving credit facility. At March 31, 2012, the $400 million was available under the facility. Rating Triggers Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A WPZ upgrade, which in turn could be driven by increased scale and diversity of assets, a greater percentage of revenues generated from pipelines and other fixed-fee assets, and maintenance of strong credit measures under a less favorable commodity price environment. Negative: Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a negative rating action include: --A WPZ downgrade, which in turn could be driven by increasing commodity risk and materially weaker financial performance. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)