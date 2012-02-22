(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - A strategic alliance between PSA and General Motors or Fiat could help in the medium- to long-term to answer some fundamental issues facing European mass-market car manufacturers, according to Fitch Ratings. European volume carmakers struggle with structural issues such as overcapacity, relentless competition and heavy price pressure, which are compounded by declining consumer and corporate confidence in several European markets. PSA Fiat's and GM's European operations both reported losses last year and we expect harsh market conditions to persist into 2012, further pressuring the companies' revenue and profitability. Pressure for further M&A or more severe restructuring will increase as new car sales fall and may not be avoided as in 2009. Fitch assumes new industry-wide car sales to decline by more than 5% in Europe this year. This includes a drop of 2% in Germany, 7% in France, 8% in Italy and 3% in Spain and the UK. In addition, further pressure on price and heavy discounting in Europe could shrink revenue and profitability in 2012. In particular, PSA has said it is looking at potential alliances to improve operational performance. Media reports have linked the company with either Fiat or GM. However, what form any alliance or collaboration will take is unclear, and any impact on either company's ratings remains uncertain. In particular, we believe that a deal involving up-front cash outlays from either of these companies is highly unlikely, as they are looking to protect their financial structure. An alliance could include selective technical cooperations, similar to ones PSA has with other manufacturers including Toyota, Mitsubishi and BMW. But we believe PSA would need to strike a further-reaching deal to radically enhance its cost structure and strengthen its credit profile. GM's and PSA's respective current market valuations and PSA's conditions for a merger prevent a full merger in our view, although a cross-shareholding similar to that between Renault and Daimler could be an option. PSA has repeatedly said that a merger would be possible, provided it is consistent with its strategy, builds real synergies and maintains the group's independence. PSA's market capitalisation is about 10 times lower than GM's and a full merger would be difficult to comply with the group's conditions. Any discussion between two car manufacturers would revolve around long-term benefits from synergies, cost sharing, shared R&D investments, platform consolidation and broader diversification, versus short-term costs and political issues of restructuring. Given the highly sensitive issue of plant closure in Europe, which would be required to help address overcapacity, benefits could take time to accrue and be difficult and costly to implement. An alliance, whatever its form, between PSA and GM or Fiat would also need to clarify in which markets and segments it would operate and how synergies would be derived. All three manufacturers have large operations in Europe and Latin America; creating synergies without hurting market shares would need to be planned carefully. Although PSA will retain some modest headroom in key credit metrics by end-2012 and 2013 in its current ratings, according to Fitch's projections, the agency will closely monitor companies' announcements about M&A, as well as the impact of recently announced restructuring actions on margins and how they affect business profiles. It will also monitor how the launches of new models can mitigate the sharp sales decline expected in Europe in 2012 and support current ratings. More broadly, downgrades or changes in Outlooks in the sub-investment grade European auto sector could be driven more by poor profitability, deep restructuring and inevitable consolidation than by credit metrics .