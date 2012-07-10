July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.'s USD350m Series 10 issue of limited recourse loan participation notes a Long-term rating of 'B+' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bonds bear a 9.25% coupon rate. The issue is due in July 2017 and bondholders have a put option exercisable in July 2015. The notes are issued under RSB's USD2.5bn loan participation notes programme, rated 'B+'/'B'/'RR4' which terms have been updated recently. The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to JSC Russian Standard Bank ('RSB'), rated Long-term Issuer Default 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term Issuer Default 'B', Support '5', Viability 'b+' and Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'. At end-2011, RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to management's estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)