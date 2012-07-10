(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'A/F1'; Stable Outlook, to the $12,120,000 California Pollution Control Financing Authority variable rate demand solid waste disposal revenue bonds (Metropolitan Recycling, LLC Project), Series 2012A. The rating is based on the support provided by an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Comerica Bank (rated 'A/F1'; Stable Outlook by Fitch). The bank is obligated to make payments of principal of and interest on the bonds upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings will expire upon the earliest of: (a) July 5, 2017, the initial stated expiration date of the LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to a term interest rate mode; (c) any prior termination of the LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOC provides full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 45 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the weekly rate mode. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds is Westhoff, Cone & Holmstedt. The bonds are expected to be delivered on or about July 18, 2012. The bonds initially bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a term rate. While bonds bear interest in the weekly rate mode, interest payments are on the first Wednesday of each month or the next succeeding Business Day if such Wednesday is not a Business Day. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOC to pay principal, interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOC are held uninvested, and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the trustee, who also acts as the tender agent, and the remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. The bonds are subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon substitution or termination of the LOC; and (3) following receipt of written notice from the bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, directing such mandatory tender. The bank has the option of directing an acceleration rather than a mandatory tender upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement. The bonds shall be accelerated following the trustee's receipt of notice of non-reinstatement of the interest portion of the LOC. Optional and mandatory redemption provisions also apply to the bonds including a mandatory redemption upon the expiration of the LOC. There are no provisions for the issuance of additional bonds. The proceeds of the bond sale will be used to finance or refinance (i) the construction or improvement of one or more buildings to house a materials recovery facility and related sorting and office facilities, the construction of site improvements, including without limitation, upgraded electrical, water and sewer utilities and the acquisition and installation, if any, of equipment for the collection, processing, transfer and recycling of solid waste, including conveyors, screens, separators, sorting platforms and other equipment functionally related thereto, and (ii) the acquisition of rolling stock and drop boxes, bins, carts and containers, all to be located in Bakersfield, California. Additional information is available at'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit' (July 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds (New York Ratings Team)