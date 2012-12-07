(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded HSBC Finance Corporation's (HBIO) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs The downgrade of the long-term IDR is in conjunction with the downgrade of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) (please see release 'Fitch Downgrades HSBC to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable'; Dec. 7, 2012). HBIO's IDRs are supported by HSBC, primarily reflecting its importance to the HSBC Group. As such, HBIO's IDRs will move in tandem with HSBC. Although not anticipated, HBIO's IDRs are highly sensitive to any changes in its ownership structure. Fitch does not maintain a Viability Rating (VR) on HBIO, as it does not view the company as a stand-alone entity. Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings of HSBC Bank (Nevada) N.A, HSBC Financial Corporation Limited and Household International Netherlands BV as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING Fitch believes HBIO maintains some characteristics that can be considered core, as well as some that indicate limited importance to the HSBC Group. HBIO's core operating entity characteristic is primarily reflected through reputation risk to the HSBC group in the event of default, and high level of capital injections over the last several years. HBIO can also be considered to be of limited importance to the HSBC group as the operating entity is in run-off. Fitch ultimately views HBIO to be strategically important to the HSBC group and considers institutional support from its ultimate parent to be extremely high. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HBIO are notched down from the IDR. The agency does not maintain a VR on HBIO, as it does not view the company as a stand-alone entity. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES HBIO subsidiaries factor in a high probability of support from the ultimate parent institution. Fitch considers high level of support considering the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: HSBC Finance Corporation Inc. --Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from `F1+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '1'; --Commercial Paper downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; --Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; --Subordinated Debt downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'. Beneficial Corporation --Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX --Preferred Stock downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+. HFC Bank Limited --Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' --Support Rating affirmed at '1'; --Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; --Senior Debt E-Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; --Senior Debt Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings: HSBC Bank (Nevada) N.A --Long term IDR of `AA-'; --Short-term IDR of `F1+'; --Viability Rating of 'a-' --Support Rating of '1'. HSBC Financial Corporation Limited --Long term IDR of `AA-'; --Senior Shelf Registration affirmed of 'AA-'; --Senior Debt of 'AA-'. Household Bank International Netherlands B.V --Long term IDR of `AA-'; --Senior Debt of 'AA-'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)