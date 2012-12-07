(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded HSBC Finance Corporation's (HBIO)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
The downgrade of the long-term IDR is in conjunction with the downgrade of HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC) (please see release 'Fitch Downgrades HSBC to 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable'; Dec. 7, 2012). HBIO's IDRs are supported by HSBC, primarily reflecting
its importance to the HSBC Group. As such, HBIO's IDRs will move in tandem with
HSBC. Although not anticipated, HBIO's IDRs are highly sensitive to any changes
in its ownership structure.
Fitch does not maintain a Viability Rating (VR) on HBIO, as it does not view the
company as a stand-alone entity. Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings of HSBC
Bank (Nevada) N.A, HSBC Financial Corporation Limited and Household
International Netherlands BV as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be
relevant to the agency's coverage.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Fitch believes HBIO maintains some characteristics that can be considered core,
as well as some that indicate limited importance to the HSBC Group. HBIO's core
operating entity characteristic is primarily reflected through reputation risk
to the HSBC group in the event of default, and high level of capital injections
over the last several years. HBIO can also be considered to be of limited
importance to the HSBC group as the operating entity is in run-off. Fitch
ultimately views HBIO to be strategically important to the HSBC group and
considers institutional support from its ultimate parent to be extremely high.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HBIO are notched down
from the IDR. The agency does not maintain a VR on HBIO, as it does not view the
company as a stand-alone entity.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
HBIO subsidiaries factor in a high probability of support from the ultimate
parent institution. Fitch considers high level of support considering the high
level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives
to avoid subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
HSBC Finance Corporation Inc.
--Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from `F1+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Commercial Paper downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+';
--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--Subordinated Debt downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'.
Beneficial Corporation
--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX
--Preferred Stock downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+.
HFC Bank Limited
--Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative;
--Short term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--Senior Debt E-Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';
--Senior Debt Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
HSBC Bank (Nevada) N.A
--Long term IDR of `AA-';
--Short-term IDR of `F1+';
--Viability Rating of 'a-'
--Support Rating of '1'.
HSBC Financial Corporation Limited
--Long term IDR of `AA-';
--Senior Shelf Registration affirmed of 'AA-';
--Senior Debt of 'AA-'.
Household Bank International Netherlands B.V
--Long term IDR of `AA-';
--Senior Debt of 'AA-'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)