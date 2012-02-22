CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch expects the expanding
legal battle between
Wynn Resorts and principal shareholder Kazuo Okada to heighten risks of an
adverse legal or regulatory outcome as investigations surrounding the dispute
continue. While ratings for Wynn and its subsidiaries have been affirmed,
increasing uncertainty related to governance and litigation risk support our
revision of the Rating Outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive'.
The dispute culminated in a decision by an internal compliance committee on Feb.
18 to find Mr. Okada "unsuitable" under the company's articles of incorporation.
The decision followed a year-long investigation into potential violations of the
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) involving Aruze USA, Inc., its parent
company Universal Entertainment Corporation, and its principal shareholder, Mr.
Okada.
Mr. Okada indirectly owns roughly 20% of Wynn's shares through Aruze USA, and he
was pursuing a gaming development in the Philippines. The Compliance Committee
had concerns regarding Okada's dealings with Philippine regulators.
We expect additional litigation to occur, so there is risk related to the
uncertainty of the ultimate outcome and potential financial effect. Universal
has already issued a statement noting that it intends to pursue legal action
against Wynn.
The major risk is that investigations surrounding the dispute reveal unsuitable
conduct with respect to Wynn, thereby jeopardizing its existing gaming licenses,
or its potential attractiveness as a bidder in new gaming market opportunities.
On Feb. 8, the SEC notified Wynn that it was launching an informal investigation
with respect to a $135 million donation made to the University of Macau. The
investigation was prompted by litigation from Mr. Okada, as he was attempting to
access financial records surrounding the donation.
We believe it is possible that both Nevada and Macau regulators could pursue
investigations regarding the dispute. Currently, we are not aware of any
evidence that would suggest regulators would uncover any unsuitable behavior on
the part of Wynn, or any potential concerns related to the FCPA.
Wynn's financial profile is strong relative to its 'BB' issuer default rating
(IDR), so the financial effect is manageable, based on the terms of the
announced share redemption transaction. However, the additional debt related to
the transaction and uncertain outcome of this dispute has reduced near- to
medium-term financial flexibility, resulting in the Outlook revision.
For additional detail on Wynn's financial profile, see "Fitch Affirms Wynn's IDR
at 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable Following Shareholder Dispute," dated Feb.
22, 2012.
Contact:
Michael Paladino
Senior Director
Corporates
+1-212-908-9113
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
EOTMARKER
[log off] [home page]
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
22/02/2012 WNA0 WE FITCH: WYNN SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE RAISES
12:41:38 724 SCRIP RISK OF ADVERSE OUTCOMES
T
CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch expects the expanding legal battle between
Wynn Resorts and principal shareholder Kazuo Okada to heighten risks of an
adverse legal or regulatory outcome as investigations surrounding the dispute
continue. While ratings for Wynn and its subsidiaries have been affirmed,
increasing uncertainty related to governance and litigation risk support our
revision of the Rating Outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive'. The dispute
culminated in a decision by an internal compliance committee on Feb. 18 to find
Mr. Okada "unsuitable" under the company's articles of incorporation. The
decision followed a year-long investigation into potential violations of the
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) involving Aruze USA, Inc., its parent
company Universal Entertainment Corporation, and its principal shareholder, Mr.
Okada. Mr. Okada indirectly owns roughly 20% of Wynn's shares through Aruze USA,
and he was pursuing a gaming development in the Philippines. The Compliance
Committee had concerns regarding Okada's dealings with Philippine regulators. We
expect additional litigation to occur, so there is risk related to the
uncertainty of the ultimate outcome and potential financial effect. Universal
has already issued a statement noting that it intends to pursue legal action
against Wynn. The major risk is that investigations surrounding the dispute
reveal unsuitable conduct with respect to Wynn, thereby jeopardizing its
existing gaming licenses, or its potential attractiveness as a bidder in new
gaming market opportunities. On Feb. 8, the SEC notified Wynn that it was
launching an informal investigation with respect to a $135 million donation made
to the University of Macau. The investigation was prompted by litigation from
Mr. Okada, as he was attempting to access financial records surrounding the
donation. We believe it is possible that both Nevada and Macau regulators could
pursue investigations regarding the dispute. Currently, we are not aware of any
evidence that would suggest regulators would uncover any unsuitable behavior on
the part of Wynn, or any potential concerns related to the FCPA. Wynn's
financial profile is strong relative to its 'BB' issuer default rating (IDR), so
the financial effect is manageable, based on the terms of the announced share
redemption transaction. However, the additional debt related to the transaction
and uncertain outcome of this dispute has reduced near- to medium-term financial
flexibility, resulting in the Outlook revision. For additional detail on Wynn's
financial profile, see "Fitch Affirms Wynn's IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Revised to
Stable Following Shareholder Dispute," dated Feb. 22, 2012. Contact: Michael
Paladino Senior Director Corporates +1-212-908-9113 Bill Warlick Senior Director
Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)