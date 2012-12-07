(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On Nov. 20, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative from stable on Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS (GBB; BBB+/Negative/A-2). -- Our covered bond ratings on the Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett (OMF) issued by GBB are six notches above our rating on GBB, which is the maximum achievable rating under our asset-liability mismatch criteria. -- Consequently, we have revised to negative from stable our outlook on the covered bonds issued by GBB to reflect the outlook on the issuer. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to negative from stable on its ratings on the "Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett " (OMFs; Norwegian legislation-enabled covered bonds) issued by Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS (GBB; BBB+/Negative/A-2) (see list below). The issuer is a specialized mortgage institution owned by Gjensidige Bank ASA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). On Nov. 20, 2012, we revised our outlook on GBB to negative from stable (see "Various Rating Actions On Norwegian Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Consequently, we have today revised our outlook on all of GBB's outstanding covered bonds to reflect the covered bonds' exposure to the program's issuer, GBB. We uplift the rating on the OMFs from that on GBB. According to our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria, GBB's OMFs can achieve up to six notches of uplift above the issuer credit rating on GBB (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk," published Dec. 16, 2009). This is based on our assessment of the covered bonds' ALMM risk classification as "low" and our categorization of the program in category 2. Based the ALMM risk classification as "low" and the program category 2, the maximum difference between the rating on the OMFs and the issuer credit rating on GBB is limited to six notches. We rate the OMFs at 'AA+', which includes the maximum potential uplift of six notches above the rating on GBB. If we were to downgrade GBB, this would cause us to lower the rating on the OMFs. As a result, today's outlook revision on the OMFs follows that on GBB on Nov. 20, 2012. No other rating action was taken. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria - Structured Finance - General: Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Various Rating Actions On Norwegian Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks, Nov. 20, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Criteria - Structured Finance - Covered Bonds: Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Criteria - Structured Finance - Covered Bonds: Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- General Criteria: Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Criteria - Structured Finance - RMBS: Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Criteria - Structured Finance - RMBS: Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003 RATINGS LIST OUTLOOK ACTION To From Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS Long-term: AA+/Negative AA+/Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)