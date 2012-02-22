Feb 22 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 and downgraded two classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage, series 2002-C4, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade is the result of greater certainty of Fitch expected losses on specially serviced assets. Fitch modeled additional losses of 1.64% of the remaining transaction balance. There are currently seven specially-serviced loans (4.4%) in the pool. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 46.4% to $780.7 million from $1.5 billion at issuance. Twenty-four loans (57.2%) are defeased. Currently, interest shortfalls are affecting only class U. The largest contributor to loss (0.89% of pool balance) is a 74,889 square feet (sf) retail property located in Madiera, OH. The special servicer is pursuing foreclose of the property. Fitch expects losses upon liquidation of the loan. The next largest contributor to losses (0.40%) is a 298,179 sf industrial property located in Kansas City, KS. Loan transferred to Special Servicing in March 2011 due to monetary default. The property's largest tenant occupying 34% vacated when its lease expired in June 2010. Special servicer is proceeding with foreclosure. Fitch expects losses upon liquidation of the loan. Fitch downgrades the following classes and revises the Recovery Estimate (RE) as indicated: --$7.3 million class M to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$7.3 million class N to 'Csf/RE 90%' from 'B-sf'. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$603.3 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.2 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.7 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.4 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.9 million class G at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.7 million class H at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.7 million class J at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.7 million class K at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$20 million class L at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative. Classes Q, S, and T have been reduced to zero due to realized losses and are affirmed at 'Dsf/RE0%'. Fitch does not rate the $6.4 million class P and the $0 million class U. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest only class X-CL, X-CP, and X-VF notes. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)