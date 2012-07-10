(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings confirms the 'AAA/F1+', Stable Outlook rating assigned to the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) Electric System Subordinated Revenue Bonds Subseries 1A ($100,000,000) and Subseries 2B ($100,000,000)based on the irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOCs) provided by Bayerische Landesbank (Guaranteed Obligations rated 'AAA/F1+', Stable Outlook by Fitch), each supporting a respective series of bonds. The rating action is in connection with the amendments to each series LOC. On June 13, 2012, the Subseries 1A LOC was amended to: (1) reflect the redemption of the $25 million severally obligated portion between Baden-Wurttemberg and Bayerische Landesbank and to remove Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg from the documents. Bayerische Landesbank remains as the sole LOC support provider for the current $100,000,000 portion of the bonds outstanding; (2) add an Early Notice of Termination provision to the LOC expiration provisions; and (3) add Bayerische Landesbank as administrative agent. On June 13, 2012, the series 2B LOC was amended to: (1) add an Early Notice of Termination provision to the LOC expiration provisions; and (2) to add Bayerische Landesbank as administrative agent. Pursuant to the amended LOCs, Bayerische Landesbank is obligated to make payments of principal and interest on the bonds upon redemption, acceleration, maturity, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating will expire upon the earliest of: (a) Dec. 15, 2015, the initial stated expiration date of the LOCs, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to a rate other than a daily or weekly interest rate mode; (c) any prior termination of the LOCs; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The amended LOCs continue to provide full and sufficient coverage of principal, plus an amount equal to 49 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days, and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the daily and weekly rate modes. The remarketing agent for the bonds is J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)