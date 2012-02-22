(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Quest
Diagnostics, Inc. (Quest):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB+';
--Bank loan rating at 'BBB+'.
The ratings apply to $3.99 billion of outstanding debt. The Rating Outlook is
Negative.
HIGHER SPENDING LED TO HIGHER DEBT IN 2011:
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Quest) actively pursued acquisitions and purchased a
large block of common shares in 2011, resulting in leverage (total debt to
EBITDA) above its stated target range of 2.0 times (x) to 2.25x. Last year,
total debt rose by more than $1 billion with the additions of Athena Diagnostics
(Athena) and Celera Corp. (Celera) that cost almost $1.09 billion, net of cash
received, coupled with the purchase of $935 million in equity. As a result,
leverage jumped to 2.5x at the end of the year. In May 2012, the company faces
the final payment of $560 million of a term loan facility established in 2007.
DEBT REDUCTION TO RESULT IN LOWER LEVERAGE IN LATE 2012:
Quest has a history of reducing leverage into its target range within 12 to 18
months following leveraging transactions; as exemplified after a series of asset
purchases, including AmeriPath, in 2007. Accordingly, the company publicly
announced in January its commitment to reduce the debt load by $500 million to
$700 million this year, which would yield leverage within the targeted range. As
such, Fitch sees leverage falling into the middle of Quest's range by the end of
2012, assuming full pay down of the term loan facility. Given Quest's seasonal
cash flow patterns, Fitch expects that debt reduction will likely be weighted to
the second half of the year. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the
uncertainty of the ultimate debt reduction over the course of the year.
COST SAVINGS OFFSET MARGIN STRESS:
Weak health care utilization trends have pressured volumes for the second
consecutive year leading to lower organic revenues, which were slightly down
0.3% in 2011 excluding the positive impact from the Athena and Celera
acquisitions. In conjunction, EBITDA margin fell to 21.1% in 2011 from 21.8% in
2010. Fitch positively views Quest's response to the new demand pattern that
calls for a reduction of $500 million in operating costs by 2014. The success of
a prior program completed in 2010 gives Fitch confidence that current margins
can be sustained through the ratings horizon despite top-line stresses.
LIQUIDITY REMAINS SOLID:
Quest generates consistent operating cash flow, which has exceeded $1 billion
annually (excluding legal settlements) since 2008, yielding free cash flow (FCF)
margins greater than 10%. FCF was around $910 million in 2011, excluding the
MediCal legal charge, representing a margin of 12.1%. Fitch sees FCF above $600
million per year including rising capital spending and a 70% dividend boost in
2012. External sources of liquidity are a $525 million receivables program and a
$750 million revolving credit facility due September 2016, of which $85 million
was outstanding against the receivables facility at the end of 2011. Beyond the
term loan due in May, the next significant debt maturity is $200 million in
unsecured notes due March 2014.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS TEMPORARILY MODERATE:
Fitch expects that capital devoted to shareholder returns will limited in 2012
due to the company's stated priority for use of cash for debt reduction.
However, Fitch anticipates that the company will resume dedicating a majority of
FCF to share repurchases in 2013. Quest actively purchases its common shares
having bought back over $2.5 billion since 2007, using more than 70% of FCF.
Quest's Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $1
billion in January and the total now stands at $1.1 billion.
RATING TRIGGERS:
The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the uncertainty of the timing of debt
reduction during 2012. Fitch expects debt reduction to be weighted to the second
half of the year, based on seasonal operating patterns that historically have
resulted in higher FCF later in the year. Fitch expects a revision in the
Outlook to Stable within six to nine months, assuming leverage falls below
2.25x. A downgrade to 'BBB' would be caused by an expectation of leverage
maintained above 2.25x. This could be the result of lower than anticipated debt
reduction and/or lower EBITDA based on poor top-line trends or margin
compression that cannot be offset by the planned cost reduction program.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Relared Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).
